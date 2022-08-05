Countdown to Cannes Yachting Festival 2022: Sirena 78

According to Turkish builder, Sirena, its extraordinary new Sirena 78 is designed to be “the yacht that can do it all”.

Class-leading volume for flexible guest entertainment? Check. Long-range capabilities for adventurous voyages? No problem. A customisable interior for an easy ownership experience? All part of the Sirena 78 package.

But one of the keenest examples of that do-it-all ethos has to be the flybridge. To help cater for a variety of customers and cruising destinations, the Sirena 78’s upper deck is available in open, semi-enclosed and fully enclosed formats.

A range of alternative layouts is also available, as well as an internal staircase to provide a sheltered route from main to upper deck and a more direct point of transfer for food and drink.

On the main deck itself, where an upright superstructure and floor-to-ceiling windows deliver impressive volume and wide-open views, you can open up a vast amount of space by going without a lower helm station.

That space can again be used in lots of ways. But opting for the big forward galley with extended kitchen island looks like a particularly rewarding solution. At a stroke, it introduces a huge amount of worktop space and storage to the mix, while also functioning as a natural hub for main deck entertainment.

It’s notable that Sirena is also adopting a Princess-style approach to freestanding furniture on the new Sirena 78.

You can shift the various settees and ottomans around, adjusting the layouts in whatever way suits your guests. And yet the fixed furniture of the open-air bow lounge looks extremely versatile in its own right.

A large central sunpad looks out onto a pair of symmetrical tables, each with its own L-shaped settee, which makes it ideal both for large, sociable gatherings and for ease of movement fore and aft.

Down below, a full-beam owner’s cabin comes with his and hers bathrooms plus a dedicated dressing area. There’s also an ensuite VIP cabin in the bow, plus an additional two twin cabins and space at the stern for up to three crew.

In terms of performance, Sirena is predicting a useful range of 300nm at 16 knots, increasing to nearly 1,500nm at ten knots. And it’s fairly quick too. With three engine options (MAN V12 1400s, 1550s or 1800s), the Sirena 78 is likely to top out at between 23 and 26 knots.

Sirena 78 specifications

LOA: 82ft 0in (25.00m)

Beam: 21ft 3in (6.5m)

Engines: Twin 1400, 1550 or 1800hp MAN V12

Top speed: 26 knots

Starting price: Available on application