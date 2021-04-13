Azimut 78 yacht tour: Inside the mother of all owner-operated boats

The Azimut 78 sits at a crossroads in the market, you can run it by yourself, but many owners choose to employ a crew. Nick shows us around…

Walking around the Azimut 78 it’s easy to forget you’re still on a sub-24m boat, particularly in the three-cabin crew quarters, which is located in the bow – usually a hallmark of much bigger yachts.

This video, filmed at the most recent Cannes Yachting Festival, showcases the Azimut 78’s curvaceous Art Deco-inspired interior, as designed by Achille Salvagni.

It’s the little details that really raise the bar on this yacht, from the teak-lined guest showers to the indirect lighting behind the bedhead in the master cabin.

Out on deck there are plenty of sociable spaces to soak up the sun, from the foredeck to flybridge.

However, Nick saves the best to last, with a look inside the Azimut 78’s engine room, which houses a triple IPS 1350 pod-drive set-up for a top speed of 33 knots.

Enjoy the tour…

Azimut 78 specification

LOA: 23.64m (77’6”)

Beam: 5.75m (18’ 10”)

Draft: 1.77m (5’ 10’’)

Displacement (loaded): 58 tonnes (127,867lb)

Engines: Triple 1,000hp Volvo Penta IPS 1350

Top speed: 33 knots

Cruising speed: 27 knots

Fuel capacity: 5,000l

Water capacity: 1,100l

Price: €3,150,000