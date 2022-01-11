Sirena 88: Full tour of this ingenious £4.9m Turkish superyacht

The layout of the Sirena 88 is like nothing we’ve ever seen before. Nick shows us around the Turkish yard's flagship…

There’s certainly no shortage of options in the 80-90ft semi-custom motoryacht segment, but Sirena Yachts and its Sirena 88 stands out for all the right reasons.

Firstly, this design combines the knowhow of a yard that used to build the Azimut Magellano range with the kind of value for money associated with Turkish-built yachts.

Secondly, the layout is something quite special, with a foredeck plunge pool directly accessible from the main-deck owner’s cabin – a highly desirable innovation, indeed.

In this video, filmed at the 2019 Cannes Yachting Festival, Nick Burnham shows us around the Sirena 88 from the beach club back aft to the aforementioned pool on the foredeck.

With Dutch design maestro Cor D. Rover calling the shots, there are plenty of interior design flourishes, including a spectacular lighting feature over the dining table.

And the Sirena 88 is more than just a looker – with a cruising range in excess of 3,000nm, it’s a real globetrotter too.

Enjoy the tour…

Sirena 88 specification

LOA: 26.81m / 88’

Beam: 7.1m / 23’2’’

Draft: 1.84m / 6’0”

Displacement (light): 84 tonnes

​​Max speed: 25 knots

Cruising speed: 16 knots

Engines: Twin 1,550hp MAN V12

Range: 3,100nm @ 9 knots (with optional fuel tanks)

Fuel capacity: 11,000l (standard) / 16,500l (optional)

Water capacity: 2,400l

Exterior design: Germán Frers

Interior design: Cor D. Rover

CE certification: Category A

Price: £4.9million