Countdown to Cannes Yachting Festival 2021: Prestige 690

Prestige will use the 2021 Cannes Yachting Festival to launch the new flagship of its flybridge F-Line range, the Prestige 690.

Based on the hull of the Prestige 680, this model features an updated hull window design, a reworked flybridge layout, a new hard top and a transom adaptation that creates a useful sunbathing space inside the cockpit.

The top deck has had the most attention and now boasts a layout that is more open and less compartmentalised by fixed furniture.

It looks more sophisticated thanks to the teak topped table with a stainless steel leg and teak highlights on the wet bar. Aft, a square sun pad with moveable backrests offers guests a place to stretch out away from the shelter of the hard top or there’s the option of a three-person sofa, armchair and coffee table.

Changes are less dramatic on the inside but the Prestige 680’s layout worked so effectively that comes as no great surprise. The aft galley layout remains in place as does the separate access to the forward master suite and either two or three guest cabins.

The addition of a much larger side door – albeit behind the helm station – is welcome, however.

Whichever guest accommodation layout is chosen the owner’s cabin remains in its raised position forward in the Prestige 690 and provides a quite spectacular cabin for the owner to enjoy, complete with a remarkably spacious ensuite.

It is possible to have three double ensuite cabins but those who plan to host lots of guests and anyone with an eye on charter will surely opt for the version with a pair of twins amidships.

With the larger of the two engine options, Prestige claims a top speed of 30 knots and a range of 350nm at a 25-knot cruise.

Prestige 690 specifications

LOA: 70ft 4in (21.45m)

Beam: 17ft 5in (5.3m)

Engines: Volvo Penta IPS1200/1350

Top speed: 30 knots

Starting price: €2.1 million (ex. VAT)