The Düsseldorf boat show returns this month, but with so many boats to see, it’s easy to get lost. We pick out the best of the best...

9. Galeon 400 Fly

The 400 Fly is the smallest Galeon to be fitted with folding balconies in the cockpit. They’re an option but given the size of the boat you’re likely to feel the benefit of the extra space even more than with the larger boats in the range.

The balconies create a fantastic space on the aft deck when the boat is at rest, bolstered by the oversized side door on the starboard side, which gives a separate access point to the saloon other than the sliding aft doors. An optional wetbar and grill on the transom completes the area and adds to the beach club vibe.

It doesn’t look too shabby indoors either, where the designers have found space for two double cabins — including a full beam amidships — and two bathrooms.

Specification

LOA: 41ft 0in (12.5m)

Beam: 13ft 1in (3.95m)

Engines: Twin Volvo Penta D6 440hp

Top speed: 32 knots

Price from: £492,840 (inc. VAT)

Location: Hall 6, Stand A77

10. Sunseeker Manhattan 68

2020 is going to be the year of the beach club thanks to a trend ignited during last year’s Cannes boat show. Sunseeker has smelled the coffee and, on the new Manhattan 68, which replaces the three-year-old Manhattan 66, fitted it with the most action packed transom in the sector.

The aft panel hinges up to reveal an overhead shower, storage racks for fenders, scuba diving tanks and snorkelling paraphernalia and a bespoke compartment at water level for a pair of sea scooters. A hydraulic bathing platform with built-in steps completes the picture and creates the perfect base for the watersports enthusiasts on board.

These additions no doubt make the Sunseeker Manhattan 68 heavier than its predecessor so both engine options are slightly more powerful than before, meaning a top speed in the mid-30s should still be achievable.

Specification

LOA: 69ft 1in (21.1m)

Beam: 17ft 3in (5.3m)

Engines: Twin MAN 1,000hp/1,200hp or Volvo Penta IPS1350

Top speed: 34 knots

Price from: £1.75m (ex. VAT)

Location: Hall 6, Stand B61

11. Fairline Targa 45GT

Fairline will launch a GT version of its 45ft sportscruiser as well as the new Squadron 50 and a mystery model, which will remain a secret until Boot Düsseldorf 2020 opens.

The Fairline Targa 45GT is an interesting boat though, as it adds an element of flexibility over the Open version in the form of a glass sliding roof and cockpit doors. Not only does this add an extra degree of protection on the main deck but, because there is no need for a lower dinette, there is space to fit a third guest cabin on the lower deck alongside the master ensuite and VIP double.

The compromise is a smaller cockpit than the 45 Open but it’s still a good size and the tender garage makes stowing, launching and retrieving the dinghy very easy. Beefier IPS engine options than were offered on the previous Targa 43 should ensure healthy performance and a top speed of 33 knots.

Specification

LOA: 46ft 6in (14.2m)

Beam: 14ft 2in (4.32m)

Engines: Volvo Penta IPS600/650

Top speed: 33 knots

Price from: £676,800 (inc. VAT)

Location: Hall 6, Stand D59

12. Absolute Navetta 52

The brilliant Absolute Navetta range is getting a freshen up for 2020 and the first to be displayed is the Navetta 52, a boat that despite being just over 50ft in length feels 10ft larger than that inside due to its incredible internal volume and manipulation of natural light.

The main styling changes are to the exterior glazing – particularly the hull windows – and reworked hardtop that now includes an optional fabric sunroof. The new model is available with IPS650, the extra 100hp likely to make performance a touch sprightlier, though the sweet spot will still be around 20 knots for cruising.

There are three spacious cabins including a full-beam master ensuite and an angled VIP in the bow that shares its bathroom with the third twin cabin. For a boat of this size the optional crew cabin is a good size and includes a single berth and separate shower room.

Specification

LOA: 52ft 2in (15.9m)

Beam: 15ft 3in (4.65m)

Engines: Volvo Penta IPS600/650

Top speed: 25 knots

Price from: €890,000 (ex. VAT)

Location: Hall 5, Stand B28

13. Rodman 33 Offshore

Not wanting to miss out on the burgeoning trend for outboard-powered sportsboats, Rodman has taken the hull from its 33 Patrol and transformed the deck and accommodation into something far more leisure friendly.

Underpinning a new model with such a well-proven hull is a smart move by Rodman and though the boat may look more angular and workboat-like than its rivals, you can pretty much guarantee top class seakeeping and exemplary build quality.

With just a 3m beam, it is more slender than many rivals. There is still room, however, to include a practical cockpit with flip-down benches and a convivial seating area in the bow with a seat mounted atop the coachroof to stretch out on.

Below, there is a narrow and rather basic convertible double berth but the private toilet compartment with shower is far more important for the dayboat use this boat will most probably see.

Specification

LOA: 35ft 1in (10.7m)

Beam: 9ft 8in (3m)

Engines: Twin 250hp/300hp outboards

Top speed: 50 knots

Price from: €148,995 (ex. VAT, ex. engine)

Location: Hall 4, Stand B19

14. Williams Evojet 70

Welcome, Williams, to the big league. At just under 23ft this is the biggest boat that the yard has ever built and, though its primary purpose is as a tender to superyachts of 40m plus, it’s a very tempting high-end RIB with a much broader remit than a tender.

It has carrying capacity for 13 people and a 200-litre fuel tank which, combined with a deep-vee hull, give it far greater cruising capacity than smaller craft in the range. Of course all the benefits of having a jet drive are included, like agile handling, shallow draft and far superior safety for swimmers compared to an outboard boat.

The Evojet 70 is expensive, but details include the carbon fibre T-top that folds flush to reduce air draft and slot-in grabrails for side boarding.

Specification

LOA: 22ft 9in (7m)

Beam: 8ft 6in (2.65m)

Engines: Yanmar 230hp/250hp diesel

Top speed: 35 knots

Price from: £186,000 (inc. VAT)

Location: Hall 9, Stand C09