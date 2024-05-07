Saxdor 460 GTC first look: new flagship model

Saxdor has given us a sneak preview of its largest model yet – a 46ft flagship called the Saxdor 460 GTC. Like the smaller Saxdor 400 GTC, it features a full-width wheelhouse with sliding side doors leading out to a pair of extra long drop-down balconies.

These extend around a third of the length of the boat and feature large glass inserts, giving views of the water both when upright and folded flat. In the down position they will be at the same level as the saloon floor, extending the deck area and allowing guests to walk in and out of the side doors as well as the main rear door.

It’s not clear from the rendering what separates the saloon from the cockpit but in all likelihood it will share the 400 GTC’s solution of a lifting half-height aft window and a separate full height door.

No interior renderings or layout drawings have been shared yet but you can take it as read that the wheelhouse will feature a galley-up layout with dinette seating and a starboard-side helm console. The port side is left free to access the usual pantograph hinged door leading out to the big foredeck lounge.

What we don’t know is whether the lower deck layout mirrors that of the 400, particularly the unusual aft cabin arrangement with access via a lifting section of the saloon sofa. Expect the usual owner’s double forward and a separate head-shower compartment but whether there is room for an extra third cabin or just a larger version of the 400’s current second cabins remains to be seen.

Like its smaller sisters, the Saxdor 460 GTC sports a twin-step hull but instead of single or twin Mercury Verados outboards, this one has three. There’s no word on whether these are V8 or V10 engines but knowing Saxdor it will be aiming for a top speed of 50 knots from the largest engine option. No date has yet been set for the launch.

As well as announcing the new Saxdor 460 GTC flagship model, Saxdor has confirmed it is planning to launch a walkaround version of its popular Saxdor 320 GTC. Called the 320 GTWA it will feature a slimmer wheelhouse with a reverse-angled windscreen and walkaround side decks rather than the vertical windscreen and full-beam wheelhouse of the GTC model.