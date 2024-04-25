Cormate Utility 27 tour: 80mph rocketship at a price you won’t believe

The new Cormate Utility 27 is as fast and efficient as they come, but it's not all about speed as Hugo Andreae discovers in his tour of this little speedster

We’ve always had a soft spot for Cormates and the new Cormate Utility 27 is no different. Featuring a Kevlar reinforced vacuum infused hull to keep it light and stiff with a razor-sharp 24.5 degree deadrise angle for soft landings and no less than three steps, it is as fast and efficient as sportboats come.

Even with the entry level 200hp outboard engine the Cormate Utility 27 will do 49 knots, while speed freaks can opt for inboard or outboard power up to 400hp and an estimated 67 knots.

It’s not all about speed though, the design is as practical as it is stylish with secure seating for eight, a table that stows under one of the benches, sunpads at both ends and a small but useable overnighting cabin with the option of a proper sea toilet.

Practical touches such as cam cleats for easy fender adjustment, a Coast Key wireless kill cord system and a built-in solar panel at the base of the windscreen to charge the batteries go some way to justifying the Utility name.

Design geeks will also appreciate the teak grab rails, mahogany cabin door, racing style throttles and custom made trim tabs to match the shape of the hull’s spray rails.

Best of all, prices start at just €112,255, although you’ll need another €19,000 for the Super Marine package that includes all the aforementioned goodies.

Cormate Utility 27 specifications

LOA: 26ft 11in (8.20m)

BEAM: 7ft 6in (2.29m)

ENGINE: Single Mercury 200-400hp outboard or sterndrive

TOP SPEED: 49-67 knots

PRICE FROM: €112,255

CONTACT: cormate.com