New Boston Whaler 365 Conquest headlines at Miami Boat Show 2024

With 365 days in a year, Boston Whaler reckons its new Boston Whaler 365 Conquest will make every one of them fun...

More than a few Boston Whaler devotees were a miffed when the much-loved 35-foot 345 Conquest walk-around fishing machine was quietly pensioned-off last year, after a nine-year run.

Thankfully their angst will be short-lived as the Miami Boat Show sees the unveiling of the 345’s successor, the all-new Boston Whaler 365 Conquest. Loosely based on the Florida builder’s larger, flagship 40-foot 405 Conquest, it features the same, deep-vee hull silhouette with big hull windows, same superstructure design cues and same hardtop with acres of glazing.

As with the bigger 405 Conquest, the mission statement revolves around building a tough-as-nails offshore cabin cruiser for some serious fishing. That means more rod holders than the Perfect Storm’s Andrea Gail, and enough live wells and storage bins around the over-sized cockpit to hold more fishies than Billingsgate Market.

Like the flagship 405, this newcomer features a full-beam, wrap-around windscreen, with optional side glass to create a cosy, out-of-the-wind pilothouse with galley, plus an optional upper helm station. Below decks, there’s a toilet/shower, plus a dining area in the bow that converts to a bed for overnight or weekend stays. Big hull windows, just like those on the 405, brighten-up the space

Peace of mind comes courtesy of the 365’s offshore capability, and the reassurance of its “unsinkable” hull. The builder, part of the massive Brunswick Corporation, still boasts that you can cut a Boston Whaler in two and drive away with the half with the engine.

Talking of engines, powering this new 365 Conquest is a trio of Mercury Verado 400 V10s, with the option of twin Verado 600 V12s. With either choice, the 365 should run at over 45 knots flat out.

Boston Whaler 365 Conquest specification

LOA: 36ft 6ins (11.1m)

Beam: 12ft 0ins (3.6m)

Engines: 3 x Mercury Verado 400 V10

Top speed: 45 knots (est)

Starting price: $1.04 million