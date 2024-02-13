Tiara Yachts’ new Tiara EX 54 debuts at 2024 Miami Boat Show

Michigan-based Tiara Yachts' is giving its flagship EX 60 cruiser a new baby brother, the new Tiara EX 54

“Honey, I Shrunk the Boat” could make the perfect catchphrase for prolific U.S. builder Tiara Yachts’ brand new Tiara EX 54, that’s making its debut at MIBS 2024.

The design process looked pretty simple. Take your recently-launched 60-foot EX 60, download a few snaps of it on your computer screen, and shrink to 75 per cent. Hey Presto, you have a look-alike, spookily similar, 54-foot version.

Tiara’s argument could be that there’s no reason to mess with success. The 60 is one cool-looking boat with a myriad of great features, most of which have been carried over to the new 54. Features like the twin fold-down, cockpit-expanding terraces with clever integrated doors, a side door by the helm to aid docking, sliding glass windows with a drop-down section to open-up the salon, and a big, bow entertaining area.

While the downsizing has reduced the size of the cockpit, Tiara has compensated by offering a choice of three innovative layouts to cater for the different ways buyers use their boats.

So for the kick-back-and-chill crowd who like to entertain, there’s the “lounge module” with a U-shaped sofa opposite the aft-facing fixed sofa. With an expanding table in the middle, it’s a perfect place for dinner under the stars.

For fishy folks, there’s the “adventure module” with the sofa replaced by open space and a row of rod holders and cabinets for hooks and lines. Then there’s the “glass module” with a near full-beam glass panel to watch the kids diving off the hydraulic swim platform.

Below decks there are still three cabins, though the amidship, full-beam master is a tad smaller, and the guest cabin now has bunk beds instead of twins.

Power-wise, the 54 trades the 60’s twin Volvo IPS 1050s, or optional 1350s, for a pair of Volvo IPS 950s good for a 34-knot top speed.

Tiara EX 54 specification

LOA: 54ft 3ins (16.5m)

Beam: 15ft 11ins (4.8m)

Engines: 2 x Volvo IPS 950

Top speed: 34 knots

Starting price: $1.6 million (est)