The 7 biggest and best boats at the 2024 Miami Boat Show

The Miami Boat Show gets underway this week and as always there’s a whole host of brilliant new boats to admire. We pick out 7 of the very best

One of the biggest events in the American boating calendar, the Miami Boat Show returns this week (Wednesday February 14 to Sunday February 18 2024).

With hundreds of boats on display, there’s far too much to see in one day at this sprawling, multi-site festival of boating brilliance.

For those who really want to make the most of the show, we’d always recommend getting a hotel for the Miami Boat Show and staying for a couple of days to give you plenty of time to see everything.

However, schedules are tight for everyone and that is not always feasible, so we’ve distilled down the exhibitor list into what we think are the must-see boats at Miami Boat Show 2024.

Best new boats at the 2024 Miami Boat Show

If you’re heading to the Miami Boat Show, take a look at Victorious, the biggest yacht at the show, which could be yours for a cool $129 million

Filling-up the dock at the Miami show’s Yacht Haven Grande superyacht display, Victorious is from the Turkish yard AKYacht, and currently owned by supercar-loving Turkish entrepreneur Vural Ak.

Ak, who owns the racetrack that stages the Turkish Formula 1 grand prix, bought the half-completed explorer-style superyacht in 2016 from New Zealand billionaire Graeme Hunt, and had it towed back to Istanbul for completion.

What took you so long? Azimut’s 97-foot Magellano 30 Metri is now ready for its Miami Show close-up. Howard Walker reports

As the saying goes: “Good things come for those who wait”. That’s certainly the case with Azimut’s new flagship of its explorer-style Magellano series, the Azimut Magellano 30 Metri. Splashed way back in January 2022 and originally scheduled to debut at that year’s Cannes boat show, it’s finally making its “world premiere” at Miami Boat Show.

As you’d expect, this new 97-footer still looks fresh and futuristic, courtesy of its striking exterior by the talented Dutch/American designer Ken Freivokh and interior by Vincenzo De Cotiis. And with those trademark wood slats on the cockpit sides, bluff, straight-up bow and towering bulwarks, the yacht is instantly recognizable as being from the Magellano stable.

More than a few Boston Whaler devotees were a miffed when the much-loved 35-foot 345 Conquest walk-around fishing machine was quietly pensioned-off last year, after a nine-year run.

Thankfully their angst will be short-lived as the Miami Boat Show sees the unveiling of the 345’s successor, the all-new Boston Whaler 365 Conquest. Loosely based on the Florida builder’s larger, flagship 40-foot 405 Conquest, it features the same, deep-vee hull silhouette with big hull windows, same superstructure design cues and same hardtop with acres of glazing.

Way back in 1874, a 13-year-old called Christopher Columbus Smith, knocked together his first wooden skiff in a shed in rural Algonac, Michigan. Chris-Craft was born.

To mark this auspicious milestone, the now Sarasota, Florida-based builder, part of the Winnebago Industries powerhouse, has come up with a 150th Anniversary version of its classic Chris-Craft 27 Launch bowrider that it’s unveiling at Miami International Boat Show. Expect champagne corks to pop.

With triple 600-hp V12 outboards, the new Formula 457 Center Console Sport has a need for speed says Howard Walker

Formula execs teased us at last year’s Fort Lauderdale boat show with slick renderings of the upcoming 45-foot Formula 457 Center Console Sport go-fast boat. The promise? The real deal would debut at Miami Boat Show 2024.

They kept their promise. On display at the show will be the new big brother to the popular 387 Center Console Sport, and the second biggest boat in the Formula line-up behind the 500 Super Sport Crossover flagship.

Florida-based Pursuit hits the sweet spot with its new, versatile 31-foot dual-console, the Pursuit DC 306 making its MIBS debut

Pursuit Boats has been cranking out family-friendly dual-console bow-riders since the dawn of time. Well at least since the mid-1970s. Making its debut at Miami Boat Show, the new Pursuit DC 306 is the result of 47 years of continuous evolution.

Focusing on three “Fs” – family, fun and fishing – this good-looking 31-footer is distinguished by its extra-tall, wrap-around windshield to give lots of protection from the elements, and sun-shading hardtop.