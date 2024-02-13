The long-awaited Azimut Magellano 30 Metri finally shows-up at the Miami Boat Show

What took you so long? Azimut's 97-foot Magellano 30 Metri is now ready for its Miami Show close-up. Howard Walker reports

As the saying goes: “Good things come for those who wait”. That’s certainly the case with Azimut’s new flagship of its explorer-style Magellano series, the Azimut Magellano 30 Metri. Splashed way back in January 2022 and originally scheduled to debut at that year’s Cannes boat show, it’s finally making its “world premiere” at Miami Boat Show.

As you’d expect, this new 97-footer still looks fresh and futuristic, courtesy of its striking exterior by the talented Dutch/American designer Ken Freivokh and interior by Vincenzo De Cotiis. And with those trademark wood slats on the cockpit sides, bluff, straight-up bow and towering bulwarks, the yacht is instantly recognizable as being from the Magellano stable.

Article continues below…

One of the yacht’s highlights is its so-called Dual Mode, semi-planing hull design that’s said to help reduce fuel consumption by up to 15 per cent compared to a traditional double-chine hull.

Recommended videos for you

That and more than 750 square feet of glass which, according to Azimut, gives anyone inside a view of both the sea and sky from pretty much every place on the yacht. Azimut also offers an eco-friendly Hotel Mode package with the boat, featuring a bank of 100kWh batteries that allow the big Azimut to bob at anchor, generator-free, for four hours during the day and eight at night.

The Magellano 30M being shown in Miami is actually the first to land in the U.S. and is currently up for sale. Named “Fifth Season” – we’re thinking the owner is in the entertainment biz – it’s said to have over $3 million in options, including the highly-desirable MAN 1900 diesels, which give a top speed of over 20 knots. Yours for $12.75 million.

Azimut Magellano 30 Metri specification

LOA: 97ft 11ins (29.6m)

Beam: 23ft 2ins (7.06m)

Engines: 2 x MAN V12 1900hp

Top speed: 20 knots

Price: $12.75m