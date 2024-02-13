New Chris-Craft 27 Launch celebrates the builder’s 150th Anniversary at Miami Boat Show 2024

Everyone loves an anniversary celebration, and Chris-Craft is marking its 150th with a special Chris-Craft 27 Launch

First a little history lesson. Way back in 1874, a 13-year-old called Christopher Columbus Smith, knocked together his first wooden skiff in a shed in rural Algonac, Michigan. Chris-Craft was born.

To mark this auspicious milestone, the now Sarasota, Florida-based builder, part of the Winnebago Industries powerhouse, has come up with a 150th Anniversary version of its classic Chris-Craft 27 Launch bowrider that it’s unveiling at Miami International Boat Show. Expect champagne corks to pop.

Sadly, there’s nothing too adventurous or creative here. The show boat’s silvery-gray hull gets an aquamarine boot stripe, with aquamarine being one of Chris-Craft’s signature colors in the days gone by.

Add to that a new, hand-stitched, embossed-leather steering wheel with a special 150th anniversary center hub. And when you power-up the chart-plotter you’ll see a special 150th Anniversary welcome screen. Gaze across the teak-decked bow and you won’t miss the lovely, aquamarine-edged 150th burgee fluttering from the stainless steel bow flagpole.

As the oldest model in the Chris-Craft line-up, it’s fitting that the classic Launch 27, with its trademark chrome-framed curved windscreen, angled stern, and stern-drive power is the model used to celebrate 150 years of the brand.

While most buyers these days opt for the brand’s outboard-powered center consoles, the Launch 27 remains a classic, and a true head-turner as it glides up to any waterfront eatery.

While Chris-Craft offers endless options with its boats, when picking the spec of a 150th Anniversary Launch 27, you’ll want the full teak-and-leather Heritage package, plus the biggest engine option, Mercury’s 430-hp 8.2-liter V8.

Happy 150th.

Chris-Craft 150th Anniversary Launch 27 specification

LOA: 26ft 8ins (8.1m)

Beam: 8ft 6ins (2.6m)

Engines: Mercury 8.2-liter V8 430-hp

Top speed: 50 knots (est)

Starting price: $300,000