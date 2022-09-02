The scale of the gap between Saxdor’s original 200 model and its award-winning 320 has always seemed a bit surprising, but it looks like the Southampton Boat Show launch of the Saxdor 270 is set to remedy that...

Entering the fray as direct competition for similarly sized fast weekenders from XO, Axopar, Ryck, Nimbus and Quarken, the new Saxdor 270 looks every bit as slick and polished as you would expect.

At just under 28ft in length, it uses Saxdor’s twin-stepped hull with a finely angled bow and vertical stem, alongside single outboard options of up to 300hp.

According to Saxdor, that should be enough to take the new boat to a very impressive top end of around 45 knots. And given the relative running efficiency of previous Saxdor models, it also seems fair to anticipate a fast cruising range in the region of 160nm with a 20% safety margin left in the 300-litre fuel tank.

While that has to remain a bit of a guesstimate until we get the new Saxdor on the water, what is not in doubt is the promise exhibited by its internal design. Like the dayboating-optimised Quarken 27, the new Saxdor is rated to carry up to nine people, thanks to a variety of convertible seating zones.

A smartly designed asymmetrical deck layout leaves the port walkway free to link the bow’s seating and sunbathing area to the cockpit’s twin ranks of offshore bucket seats.

These are easily rigged for dining duties and there’s also a very substantial wet bar back here, as well as a stylish new glass transom.

Down below, there’s a double berth with an aft changing zone and an open-plan heads area, featuring a compact sink and an electric toilet beneath a fold-down cushion.

There are no hull windows, so those who choose to use the space for overnighting won’t have much of a view. But what you do appear to get is lovely fabrics, intelligent ergonomics and a tremendous amount of natural light, thanks to big glazed panels set into the dash top.

As for the price, exact details are not yet available but we’re assured that it’s going to be “very competitive”. If previous Saxdor models are anything to go by, that ought to make the long-awaited 270 one of the sector’s most accessible 27-footers yet.

Saxdor 270 specifications

LOA: 27ft 9in (8.45m)

Beam: 8ft 6in (2.60m)

Engines: Single 200-300hp outboard

Top speed: 45 knots

Starting price: TBC