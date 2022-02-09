Quarken 27 first look: New Finnish yard launches Axopar rival

There’s a new kid on the sportsboat block. Finnish start-up Quarken is targeting the hotly contested outboard-powered day boat niche occupied by Axopar, Saxdor, Nimbus and Ryck among others.

Its first model, the Quarken 27, looks bang on trend with a near-plumb bow, a twin-step hull and three distinct guises – Open, T- Top and fully enclosed Cabin versions.

An asymmetrical deck layout sees the console offset to starboard to allow for a safe walkway along the port side. This gives easy access to a deep, generous bow cockpit with more beam than its immediate rivals thanks to a squared off bow and flared topsides above the waterline.

A three person lounger immediately in front of the windscreen makes the most of this space and converts to a full length sunbed with the aid of an infill. Even the anchor is offset to port to create an unfettered walkway through the bow, aided by small steps on either side of the coaming.

The same innovative thinking permeates the versatile aft cockpit. The two helm seats rotate to face the folding table, while the L-shaped bench seat features moveable back rests that enable passengers to face forward or aft but also fold flat to create two more full length sunpads in the stern. Multiple options such as a drawer fridge, watersports arch and bow thruster enable customers to personalise their craft.

Despite all that open deck space there’s room enough below for a low cuddy cabin with a tapered double berth and a toilet hidden under a lift-up cabinet. Hull windows and an optional forward hatch allow a good amount of natural light into this area.

Yamaha is the preferred engine partner and all Quarken 27s will come fitted with a single 300hp F300 outboard as standard for a claimed top speed of 45 knots, and a 300-litre fuel tank.

Prices start at €82,800 ex taxes and delivery for the Quarken 27 Open, and up to €88,700 for the 27 Hardtop, but expect that to swell by around 25% once you’ve fitted it out with a sensible list of options.

Most of the essential extras come in Convenience, Premium, Weekend and Mooring packages. They are being represented in the UK by Hamble-based dealer Boatpoint.

Unlike most of the competition, the Quarkens are actually being built in Finland rather than Poland. The unusual name comes from an anglicised spelling of Kvarken, a Finnish archipelago close to the factory.

Three partners are driving the business: Antero Sundberg, Osmo Rukkala and Jussi Hurskainen. The former pair cut their teeth working with the likes of Yamarin, Finnmaster, Grandezza and Saxdor, while the latter has extensive experience in industrial design and transportation.

Two bigger Quarken models – a 33 and a 40 – are already under development and will also be available in Open, Hardtop and Cabin versions.