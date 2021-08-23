Countdown to Southampton Boat Show 2021: Botnia Targa 27.2 GT

If any further evidence is required to prove that outboards are currently king then look no further than the Botnia Targa 27.2 GT.

Botnia’s range of hardened commuters have been powered by Volvo’s green monsters since the dawn of time but now even this great Finnish yard is praying at the alter of outboard propulsion.

Both engine options come from Mercury in twin 250hp or 300hp guise with a top speed of 45 knots for the latter making it the engine choice to go for if outright performance is your thing.

There are other benefits though, with the diesel engine out of the way the space where it used to be is left free to become an enormous and easily accesses storage locker underneath the cockpit and, if you plan to use the boat in shallow water, the more versatile trim of the outboards over the sterndrive will come in handy.

Article continues below…

The twin petrol may not be as fuel efficient as their single inboard counterparts but their near instant acceleration, hushed performance and smoothness make them a great pairing for the 27.2’s fearsomely talented hull.

The rest of the boat is identical to the standard Targa 27.2 and therefore boasts one of the safest and most practical deck designs of any 30-footer on the market.

The upper helm position is an option but it’s one we’d thoroughly recommend as there is nothing quite like driving one of these things on the edge from the more commanding elevated position.

Inside the Botnia Targa 27.2 GT you can expect lashings of warm timber, a brilliant eye for practical detailing and three-berth accommodation with a wet room forward.

The traditional design won’t be everybody’s cup of tea, but the addition of outboard power does nothing to dent the Targa’s outstanding on water performance.

Botnia Targa 27.2 GT specification

LOA: 30ft 2in (9.2m)

Beam: 10ft 2in (3.1m)

Engines: Twin 250hp/300hp Mercury Verado

Top speed: 45 knots

Starting price: £204,720 (inc. VAT)