Countdown to Southampton Boat Show 2021: Sargo 28 Explorer

This model, which replaces the existing Sargo 28, completes the 28ft Finnish commuter boat trio that will all be on display at this year’s show.

The major news here is that the brand new hull is almost 1ft 5in (0.42m) longer than before and features a more rounded chine in an effort to make the ride softer and dryer.

This extra length translates into more space on board as well, where there is more deck storage, improved fuel capacity (500 litres compared to 375 litres), a bigger galley and a larger double bed in the forward cabin.

Of this, the Nord Star 28 and the Botnia 27.2 GT, the Sargo 28 is the one to go for if sleeping space is a priority because it has a generous L-shaped berth cleverly tucked away beneath the saloon seating to supplement the offset double up front.

The saloon is the heart of the boat and features a U-shaped dinette aft and a compact under counter galley adjacent to the helm with a deep sink and electric cooking top.

The helm station with is an ergonomics delight with an adjustable panel that doesn’t just tilt the wheel to different angles but the entire lower dash so it’s very easy to get comfortable whether sitting or standing. It even comes as standard with a steering wheel knob – who doesn’t want one of those?

There’s a wide selection of engines, all from Volvo Penta, ranging from the 270hp entry-level motor to the top of the the six cylinder 400hp one, which will push the Sargo 28 to a top speed of 40 knots.

Sargo 28 Explorer specification

LOA: 30ft 2in (9.2m)

Beam: 9ft 8in (2.99m)

Engines: Single Volvo Penta up to 400hp

Top speed: 40 knots

Starting price: £221,122 (inc. VAT)