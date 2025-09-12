New Boat at Southampton Boat Show: Absolute 52 Fly

We picked the Absolute 52 Fly as our 'Best Flybridge under 60ft' in the 2025 MBY Motor Boat Awards, so it will be well worth seeing at Southampton

The Absolute 52 Fly won the 2025 MBY Motor Boat Award for “Best Flybridge under 60ft” because in the context of its sector, it has pretty much no flaws.

Take the relationship between the style and the on-board experience. Like the recent 56 and 60 Fly models, it employs a ‘chopped’ transom, huge staggered hull windows, cutaway bulwarks and glass balustrades to deliver a very cool and distinctive Absolute aesthetic, alongside a stronger connection to the sea and much better views when seated.

Whether you’re on the flybridge or the “cockpit terrace”, the use of open decks and modular furniture enables you to make the most of that – and when you step inside, there’s a lovely openness to the saloon too. With big drop-down windows on both sides and solar panels on the hardtop, you get plenty of fresh in here at anchor while running all of your basic hotel loads without recourse to your engines or generator.

And if the saloon’s aft galley, midships lounge, port dinette, starboard sofa and two-seat helm is fairly commonplace in terms of layout, the three-cabin, two-bath lower deck is far from it.

An unusual forward owner’s cabin puts the ensuite in the forepeak to absorb the worst of the taper but even that’s surprisingly large, with easy standing headroom and a separate shower. Back in the main body of the cabin, you get fantastic views thanks to those big hull windows and impressive space around the forward-facing double.

There’s also an owner-style full-beam VIP amidships, plus a third convertible twin cabin with access to a dedicated engineering room. And there’s still space for a washer-drier in the lower lobby plus an aft lazarette that can be used as a bright ensuite crew cabin or as a storage compartment and second day heads.

In short, if the Absolute 52 Fly comes in at the right kind of budget for you, this is a boat that even the likes of Princess and Prestige will struggle to match. You get three outstandingly strong day boating zones plus a set of thoughtfully designed interior spaces with a lovely flow of natural light and unobstructed views.

It’s great to look at and well priced, and the cruising practicality is uncommonly strong too, thanks to excellent overnighting facilities, storage options, engineering points and driving refinement. If you don’t object to the forward owner’s cabin, it’s a flybridge cruiser you definitely need to see.

Absolute 52 Fly specifications

LOA: 54ft 11in (16.76m)

BEAM: 14ft 4in (4.67m)

ENGINES: Twin Volvo Penta D8-IPS800s

SPEED: 30 knots

PRICE: From £1,250,000 ex VAT

CONTACT: www.absoluteyachts.com

