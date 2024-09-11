New Boats at Southampton Boat Show: Absolute Navetta 48

The Absolute Navetta 48 will be making her UK at the 2024 Southampton Boat Show and is sure to impress with a variety of options

he smallest of Absolute’s Navetta range does a superb job for a sub 50-footer. As on the larger models, the plumb bow, raised foredeck, generous beam and trawler-style superstructure mean plenty of volume for a boat of this length. It’s big enough to sleep six adults in remarkable comfort, thanks to a pair of generous midships guest cabins and a supremely bright and spacious owner’s bow cabin.

Pocket doors and long, panoramic windows make the space feel very generous, and the bed is set on the diagonal for maximum floor space around it. That still leaves room for a couple of decent bathrooms and an additional ensuite crew cabin that you can access directly from the stern platform.

The outside options are impressive too. In addition to a large open cockpit and a beamy bow sunpad, you get a long flybridge with a brilliant central helm and an optional hard top. There’s also a proper galley with fridge, icemaker, barbecue and sink up here, plus a wraparound aft dining station for six.

Absolute Navetta 48 specifications

LOA: 49ft 0in (14.93m)

BEAM: 15ft 4in (4.67m)

ENGINES: Twin 435hp Volvo IPS-600s

TOP SPEED: 27 knots

PRICE: from £945,000 ex VAT

CONTACT: approvedboats.com

