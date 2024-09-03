New Boats at Southampton Boat Show: Cormate Chase 35

The Cormate Chase 35 will be making it's UK debut at the Southampton Boat Show 2024 alongside the Cormate Utility 27

Making their UK debuts at the Southampton Boat Show 2024 will be a couple of extremely attractive new Cormates. The Cormate Utility 27 is an ultra-rapid high-end weekender with lovely looks – but with its extra length, day space and weekend cruising potential, it’s the new Cormate Chase 35 that is likely to be the bigger draw.

Extended by a foot with a revised hull for extra efficiency and stability, the new boat comes with the extraordinary option of twin 565hp Mercury Racing engines for a claimed 82-knot top end. But such is the efficiency of the hulls that even the basic twin TDI V6 270 diesels will deliver performance in the region of 46 knots, alongside cruising efficiency of less than 1.2 litres per nautical mile.

It achieves that by means of a narrow beam (around 25% of the overall length), a hull monostep and stiff, lightweight vacuum-infused construction that sees this boat tipping the scales at just 3,000kg.

But as with most Cormates, the idea is to fuse serious offshore pedigree with authentic dayboating luxury, so the standard package includes an elegant (if pared back) bow cabin with separate heads, plus all kinds of extras, from a pair of 12in Simrad plotters and inside and outside showers, to an electric windlass and an unusual weight-saving innovation in the form of a carbon fibre toilet!

Cormate Chase 35 specifications

LOA: 34ft 8in (10.56m)

BEAM: 8ft 7in (2.63m)

ENGINES: Twin 270-565hp inboards/outboards

TOP SPEED: 46-82 knots

PRICE: from £233,017 ex VAT

CONTACT: cormate.co.uk

