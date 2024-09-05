New Boats at Southampton Boat Show: Rustler 41

The Rustler 41 will be making its world premiere at this years Southampton Boat Show and the latest boat from this British marque should be very popular

Having forged its reputation over the last 50 years through the creation of premium ocean-going sailing yachts, Rustler’s first ever motor boat will be taking centre stage in Southampton.

Designed very much in the fashion of a classical gentleman’s launch, it uses a sheltered main deck saloon with twin helm seats that back onto a fully featured galley. Opposite that, a U-shaped dinette can be converted into a third double berth to supplement the owner’s bow cabin and the midships guest double.

From here, aft doors lead to a sociable outdoor cockpit with L-shaped seating in each quarter and a wet bar with additional seating forward. A central through-transom door gives access to the swim platform and further forward, side gates and walkaround decks make onboard movement equally easy.

Designed by Tony Castro with a deep-vee planing hull, the new boat will come with twin Yanmar 8LV320s on straight shafts for a 20 to 25-knot cruise and mid-30s top end. For the US and Scandinavia, outboards and pod drives are also an option.

Rustler 41 specifications

LOA: 41 ft 0in (12.50m)

BEAM: 13ft 4in (4.00)

ENGINES: Twin Yanmar 8LV320s

TOP SPEED: 35 knots

PRICE: POA

CONTACT: rustleryachts.com

