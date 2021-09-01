Countdown to Southampton Boat Show 2021: Nord Star 28+

Nord Star will have this model and the 31 at the Southampton Boat Show but this remodelled 28, which goes toe-to-toe with the Sargo 28 and Botnia Targa 27.2 (both also at the show) is a tidy package with some notable differences to its fellow Finns.

Though it falls short on sleeping space in comparison to the other two, the Nord Star 28+ has a proper little galley on the lower deck, complete with a sink, two-burner hob and fridge plus a decent run of countertop and good mix of storage.

This in turn leaves more space on the main deck where there are two supportive helm chairs and a U-shaped dinette aft, with a table that can be set at any position on a floor-to-ceiling pole.

As well as sliding side doors on either side of the purposeful wheelhouse, the aft window hinges upwards to allow fresh air to flow through the cabin on warmer days.

As you would expect from a boat that is designed to be used as a year-round commuter, safety and practicality on deck is outstanding with deep walkaround passageways and high guardrails with built in boarding gates so it’s easy for crew to quickly get from wheelhouse to pontoon. The recessed bench in the cockpit, which benefits from the shelter of the cabin overhang, is a nice touch as well.

There is a variety of Volvo Penta diesel engine options to choose from, all of which run on sterndrives and will endow the Nord Star 28+ with a useful turn of pace and sportsboat baiting handling.

With the larger engines 40 knots is within sight but it’s at 25 knots with a quoted fuel burn of just 1.8 litres per mile that the 28 will be happiest.

Nord Star 28+ specification

LOA: 31ft 2in (9.5m)

Beam: 10ft 2in (3.1m)

Engines: Single/twin diesel up to 700hp

Top speed: 39 knots

Starting price: £211,200 (inc. VAT)