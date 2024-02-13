The massive 278-foot explorer Victorious will be the star at this year’s Miami Boat Show 2024

If you're heading to the Miami Boat Show, take a look at Victorious, the biggest yacht at the show, which could be yours for a cool $129 million

Filling-up the dock at the Miami show’s Yacht Haven Grande superyacht display, Victorious is from the Turkish yard AKYacht, and currently owned by supercar-loving Turkish entrepreneur Vural Ak.

Ak, who owns the racetrack that stages the Turkish Formula 1 grand prix, bought the half-completed explorer-style superyacht in 2016 from New Zealand billionaire Graeme Hunt, and had it towed back to Istanbul for completion.

And that’s only part of the story. The yacht started life in Chile at Marco Yachts where it was launched as Gin Tonic II. When the original owner ran out of cash, Hunt bought the unfinished project and had it towed to New Zealand. As Mr. Ak likes to say: “The yacht traveled half way around the world without running its engines”.

Finally completed in 2021, with a sumptuous interior by Britain’s H2 Yacht Design, she has space for 24 guests across 12 staterooms. Mod cons include a massive wellness center with a beauty salon and steam room, a wine cellar, cinema, two wood-burning fireplaces, and expansive playroom for the kiddies. Her small armada of tenders includes a 41-ft custom aluminum catamaran that sits high on the huge back deck, and a 38-foot go-fast Fountain powerboat.

On the foredeck there’s a touch-and-go helipad that can double as a massive dance floor, while bathers can enjoy one of three pools. The vast owner’s suite on the bridge deck has its own terrace with jacuzzi and sun loungers. A favourite with well-healed charterers, until recently Victorious has been renting at up to $950,000 a week.

And she can go anywhere. Twin 1,475 hp Caterpillar diesels give her a top speed of 17 knots, a cruising speed of 13 and an astonishing 14,000 nautical-mile range.

AKYacht Victorious specification

LOA: 278ft 11ins (85m)

Beam: 46ft (14.2m)

Engines: 2 x Caterpillar 1,475-hp

Top speed: 17 knots

Asking price: $129 million