As a tech geek I'm a collector of many tools. One of those is pressure washers. A lifetime of scrubbing boat hulls means I'm somewhat of a hardened user of such things. Here are my hot picks for the best Black Friday pressure washer deals...
Show me a boater who doesn’t use a pressure washer? I mean really, most of us have more than one of these don’t we? I have three.
You know, one for cleaning horse rugs, another for cleaning boats and another as a spare… don’t we all have a stack of pressure washers for cleaning stuff to within an inch of its life? Yeah I’ve blasted teak beyond it’s given threshold too. I have no shame.
Don’t hang around, the best prices tend to disappear after Black Friday (November 24), so read on for my pick of the best Black Friday pressure washer deals available right now:
5 of the best Black Friday pressure washer deals
Kärcher K5 | Save 35% at Amazon
Was $299.99, now $195.49
You can’t go wrong with a Kärcher. The K5 is a sturdy workhorse with an array of tools available for some serious hardcore cleaning. Features a water-cooled induction motor.
PowRyte Electric Pressure Washer | Save 23% at Amazon
Was $259.99, now $199.99
The PowRyte pressure washer comes with a hose reel, foam cannon and four different pressure tips.
Kärcher K3 Power Control | Save 15% at Home Depot
Was $199.99, now $169.99
The Kärcher K3 is a lighter weight model that is less heavy and less bulky to lug around. It has fewer bells and whistles than the K5 model we’ve listed above, but it still has two wands with different jet types.
Best UK deals
Bosch High Pressure Washer | Save 43% at Amazon
Was £209, now £119.99
This Bosch pressure washer has a 3 in 1 nozzle and a built-in soaper. It’s got a lot of power for the money and at more than 40% off this is a bit of a bargain.
Kärcher K4 Power Control | Save 15% at Amazon
Was £209.99, now £177.99
The Kärcher K4 has blasted the grime off the bottom of my boat like a knife through butter. I love this pressure washer as it’s got plenty of power and some good onboard tools as standard. It is a bit bulky, so not really one to live onboard unless you have a larger boat. One of things I love about it is the pressure control. You don’t have to use this thing on max power all of the time.
Note: We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site, at no extra cost to you. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence.
More Black Friday pressure washer deals are being added as we find them so keep checking back to see what else we find…
For more pressure washers, read our buyers guide: Best pressure washers for boats: 7 top quality products for a thorough clean-down