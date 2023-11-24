As a tech geek I'm a collector of many tools. One of those is pressure washers. A lifetime of scrubbing boat hulls means I'm somewhat of a hardened user of such things. Here are my hot picks for the best Black Friday pressure washer deals...

Show me a boater who doesn’t use a pressure washer? I mean really, most of us have more than one of these don’t we? I have three.

You know, one for cleaning horse rugs, another for cleaning boats and another as a spare… don’t we all have a stack of pressure washers for cleaning stuff to within an inch of its life? Yeah I’ve blasted teak beyond it’s given threshold too. I have no shame.

Don’t hang around, the best prices tend to disappear after Black Friday (November 24), so read on for my pick of the best Black Friday pressure washer deals available right now:

QUICK LINKS

5 of the best Black Friday pressure washer deals