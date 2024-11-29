There’s absolutely nothing fishy about the $1000 dollar discount on this Black Friday fish finder deal!

My jaw hit the floor when I saw the discount that has been applied to this fishfinder in the Black Friday sale!
We’re all used to Black Friday sales now which once offered loads of spectacular deals, but now offer a handful of decent discounts but rarely anything truly impressive. But every so often a deal comes along that still has the power to stop you in your tracks.
Modern fish finders aren’t exactly cheap, but you get what you pay for, with premium options like GPS and chartplotting functionality often built-in and this Fish Finder comes with pretty much everything you might want in a Fish Finder package.
The only significant downside about the Hummingbird 15 is that the pixel count on the 15in screen is similar to that of the 10in screen, which will mean the display is fractionally less sharp. But that is a small price to pay and I wouldn’t let that stop me scooping up this deal if I were in the market for a new fishfinder.
This deal is from Scheels who have a whole host of other Black Friday fish finder deals too.
Humminbird Helix 15 CHIRP MEGA SI+ GPS G4N CHO Fishfinder
Was $2899.99, now $1899.99
This is the perfect tool for anglers looking to take their fishing game to the next level. This impressive fishfinder features CHIRP Sonar, MEGA Side Imaging, Mega Down Imaging, and GPS technology to help you locate and identify fish quicker and easier than ever before. And this Black Friday it’s reduced by a massive $1000!
Some anglers have a sixth sense for finding fish. They know when and where to go based on weather, water conditions, and instinct. But even experienced fishermen need an edge to consistently locate gamefish. One of the best fish finders is likely their secret weapon.
These devices have been on the commercial market for decades, and in that time have seen myriad technological advances. Today’s best fish finders may be integrated with radar, chart plotters, GPS systems, engine controls, drones, smartphones, and a dizzying array of other devices.
But all of the best fish finders are still based on the same principle of sound waves converted to a visual display.
