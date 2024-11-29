Black Friday Portable power station deals 2024: All the biggest savings on Lithium power packs

We've tested many portable power stations and they really are a fabulous bit of kit, so here's our recommendations for 2024's Black Friday Portable power station deals
If you’re on the look out for portable power these power packs or portable power stations (the market really has yet to settle on a term) you might want to take a look at this list of Black Friday Portable power station deals.
Portable power stations really are fantastic pieces of kit and they can really make a huge difference to a cook out, camping trip, boating off grid or RV travelling holiday – or indeed lifestyle.
I am scouring the internet to see if I can find any great bargains for you this Black Friday.
I’ll be updating this page with all the latest offers I can find for you, so do check back to see what I can find.
EF ECOFLOW Portable Power Station DELTA 2 Max, 2400W LFP
Save 47%
Full Charge in 1 Hr, 2048Wh, this power station can power virtually any appliance you throw at it
It’s an awesome bit of kit and with a whopping 47% off, this is my bargain of the day.
Ecoflow Portable Power Station Delta 2
Save 60%
A smaller port station, the Delta 2 has just over 1000w of power stored inside to keep your small appliances running without breaking your back to carry it around. An incredible 60% saving on thsi.
Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 Portable Power Station
Save 50%
A similarly light weight unit as the Ecoflow above, this Jackery has a neat carry handle and versatile power output to keep your small appliances powered up no matter where you go.
1070Wh LiFePO4 Battery,1500W AC/100W USB-C Output, 1 Hr Fast Charge
Save 44%
This bundle of power station and solar panel is a fabulous bargain this black friday
BLUETTI Portable Power Station AC180
Save 39%
I’ve tested a few of these Bluetti power stations now and they have never failed to perform brilliantly. This slightly smaller model offers a great balance of portability and power.
1152Wh LiFePO4 Battery Backup w/ 2 1800W (2700W peak) AC Outlets, 0-80% in 45Min.
Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 Portable Power Station(2024 New)
Save 44%
This nifty little power pack is light weight and easy to carry given its power capacity. Cracking deal too.
1070Wh LiFePO4 Battery,1500W AC/100W USB-C Output, 1 Hr Fast Charge,
You can read more about portable power stations that we have tested over at our buyers guide, Best portable Power Stations
