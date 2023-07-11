Best Prime Day Pressure washer deals

Tech Editor Fox Morgan is a collector of many tools. One of those is pressure washers. A lifetime of scrubbing boat hulls means they're somewhat of an hardened user of such things. Here's their hot picks this prime day.
Show me a boater who doesn’t use a pressure washer? I mean really, most of us have more than one of these don’t we? I have three. You know, one for cleaning horse rugs, another for cleaning boats and another as a spare… don’t we all have a stack of pressure washers for cleaning stuff to within an inch of its life? Yeah I’ve blasted teak beyond it’s given threshold too. I have no shame.
Here’s my pick of the best deals right now this prime day:
6 of the best pressure washers
Kärcher – K5 Pressures washer – Save 31% Now $206.35 Was $299.99
You can’t go wrong with a Karcher. The K5 is a sturdy workhorse with an array of tools available for some serious hardcore cleaning.
Features a water cooled induction motor.
pressure 2000psi
Dimensions 34.33″L x 13.07″W x 16.77″H
weight 32 pounds
Kärcher – K 3 Power Control Electric Power Pressure Washer – Save 36% Now $121.11 was $189.99
The Karcher K3 is a lighter weight model that is less heavy and less bulky to lug around. It has fewer bells and whistles than the K5 model we’ve listed above. It still has two wands with different jet types.
pressure 1800 psi
dimensions 11.7″L x 11.1″W x 26.7″H
weight 12.2 pounds
PowRyte Electric Pressure Washer – Save 38% Now $179.99 was $289.99
The PowRyte pressure washer comes with hose reel, foam cannon and 4 different pressure tips.
Pressure 4000 PSI / 2.6 GPM
dimensions 10.83″L x 13.46″W x 23.23″H
weight 24 pounds
UK based pressure washer deals
Bosch High Pressure Washer – save 43% Now £119.99 was £209.00
This Bosch pressure washer has a 3 in 1 nozzle and a built in soaper. It’s got a lot of power for the money and at 43% off this is a bit of a bargain.
Pressure: 135 bar / 1958 psi
Max. flow rate: 410 l/h
Motor power: 1900 W
Weight 10.5 kg
Bosch High Pressure Washer Easy Aquatak 120 – save 32% now £79.99 Was: £117.94
Ohh la la, what a cute little pressure washer! Such a handy portable bit of kit and with a good saving too. It’s still got enough power to shift the usual grime and also, low powered enough for more delicate items. (horse rugs anyone?) This will fit in a boat locker easily or can live in the back of a larger car or van.
Pressure 120 Bars / 1740 psi
Weight 4.7 Kilograms
Hose length 5 Metres
Dimensions 37.5L x 20W x 40H cm
Kärcher K 4 Power Control high pressure washer – Save 19% now £169.99 was £209.99
The Karcher K4 has blasted the grime off the bottom of my boat like a knife through butter. I love this pressure washer as it’s got plenty of power and some good onboard tools as standard. It is a bit bulky, so not really one to live onboard unless you have a larger boat. One of things I love about it is the pressure control. You don’t have to use this thing on max power all of the time.
pressure 20 – 130 bar / 290 – 1885 psi
weight 11.5kg
hose length 8m
dimensions 40.2 x 30.6 x 58.8 cm
