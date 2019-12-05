35 of the best Christmas gift ideas for the boater in your life

There’s something for everyone, from affordable to big budget and super stylish, in our Christmas gifts guide, all guaranteed to put a big smile on your festive faces

21. RNLI Since 1824 wash bag

The Since 1824 range from the RNLI, which includes bags, wallets, wash bags and keyrings, is made from recycled lifejackets. Each item is handmade in the UK and each is different depending on the lifejacket it is made from. RNLI lifejackets are recycled every ten years so grab an item from this special range while you can.

Price: £25

Contact: rnli.org

22. Power Ray underwater drone

The idea of exploring the subaqua world beneath your boat can be very enticing, the reality of cold water and fogged up diving masks less so. Now you can explore it from the comfort of your cockpit via this underwater drone. It streams high res video as it dives at up to 4 knots to a depth of almost 100ft.

Price: From £1,699

Contact: powervision.me

23. Overboard waterproof duffel bag

We’re massive fans of this versatile dry bag. The 40-litre version is small enough to carry one-handed and stuff into most boat lockers but big enough to swallow cameras, binos, handheld VHFs and more. It’s also a very robust bag, totally waterproof, easy to find things in and peppered with useful pockets, straps and carry handles.

Price: £59.99

Contact: over-board.co.uk

24. Helly Hansen HP half-zip pullover

This mid-layer top is made from double-knit polyester for light protection from the cold. The lightweight material makes it quick to dry if you do get a soaking and it’s easy to pack into a small bag for short trips away. The high zip collar will help to keep your neck warm and it’s available in a good variety of colours.

Price: £50

Contact: hellyhansen.com

25. Standard Horizon HX40E VHF radio

This waterproof VHF, which is about the size of a pack of playing cards, is compact but packs a punch. It boasts 6W of transmitting power, an FM radio and a bright dot matrix screen that remains clear even in direct sunlight. Chunky buttons on the simple fascia make it easy to use with gloves.

Price: £129.95

Contact: marinesuperstore.com

26. Ball Engineer Hydrocarbon Moon Navigator

Limited to just 1,000 units this handsome looking watch combines premium quality and style with genuine usability for mariners. It has an illuminated moon phase display and hour and minute hands powered by micro gas tubes so no light source is needed to read the face in the dark. It also displays high and low tide over a two-week period and is water resistant to 330ft (100m). Available with a black or blue face.

Price: £2,120

Contact: ballwatch.com

27. Lumishore underwater lights

Why do you need underwater lights? Because they’re cool and they turn your bathing platform into an aquarium at night. Lumishore offer a huge range of super bright LED lights suitable for RIBs through to superyachts, either through hull or surface mount and either single colour or colour changing.

Price: From £139

Contact: lumishore.com

28. Mallorca charter

You will have to have been a really good boy or girl for Santa to consider giving you this in your stocking but if you fancy a taste of the high life, Boats.co.uk offers crewed charters on a Princess 72 in Mallorca. It sleeps eight and comes with all the toys, including a Williams Sportjet, Seabob and paddleboards, but not the fuel – for boat or guests!

Price: From £15,000 per week

Contact: boats.co.uk

29. JL Audio M Series speakers

M Series are JL Audio’s top-end speakers. Available in a variety of sizes and styles, they start at 6.5 inch (165mm) making them a straight swap for many existing pre-installed speakers. However, while they might be the same size, they certainly don’t make the same noise. Expect crystal clear sound quality that doesn’t deteriorate as the volume rises.

Price: From £399

Contact: jlaudio.co.uk

30. Clean to Gleam boat cleaning pack

There’s everything for the real love of your life in this cleaning kit, from boat wash to RIB cleaner to interior deodoriser to boat polish and all made from natural products that are environmentally friendly. There are even microfibre cloths and special sponges. All nicely presented in an easy to wrap bag.

Price: From £125

Contact: cleantogleam.com

31. Chatham Newtown deck shoes

Ever looked down at your old deck shoes and thought they look a bit boring? No danger of that with Chatham’s customisable Newton deckies. Every part of the shoe from sole to laces can be specified, including the violet uppers you see here.

Price: £150

Contact: chatham.co.uk

32. Opticron Explorer WA-ED Oasis-C binoculars

A good pair of binoculars are essential on board ship. These Opticron Explorer bins are ideal for boating as they are fully waterproof and have a rubberised coating meaning that they’re easy to grip with wet hands, are less inclined to slide about when it’s rough and won’t scratch your precious woodwork.

Price: £229

Contact: opticron.co.uk

33. GoXtreme Rebel action camera

It may not have the big name appeal of better known brands but the Goxtreme Rebel looks cracking value for money. It shoots in 720p HD with a 140 degree wide-angle view and can take up to 16mp still images, too. Built-in Wi-Fi syncs to a free app allowing a smartphone to be used as a viewfinder and is waterproof to 30 metres.

Price: £49

Contact: goxtreme-action-cams.com

34. Riz Recycled Board Shorts

These hand-tailored swim shorts are made from a light but comfortable fabric created from recycled plastic bottles. In a further effort to combat plastics in our oceans, the company also donates £1 from every pair sold to the Marine Conservation Society. Available in three different lengths and a wide variety of prints, they make exactly the right kind of fashion statement.

Price: £98

Contact: rizboardshorts.com

35. Papa’s Pilar rum



Because every seafarer enjoys a drop of rum, right?! Inspired by Ernest Hemingway’s adventures between Florida and Cuba on his boat, Pilar, this rum brand was created in collaboration with Hemingway’s estate, and the family remains involved and donates a majority of its proceeds to charity.

Price: From $29.99 for blonde and $39.99 for dark rum

Contact: papaspilar.com