SACS Rebel 50 tour: The world’s most luxurious RIB?

The new SACS Rebel 50 is its most striking iteration in SACS' cruising oriented range. Hugo Andreae gets a tour of this luxury RIB

SACS may be better known for its range of stylish performance RIBs but it also makes a more cruising oriented range under the Rebel name. The new SACS Rebel 50 is its most striking iteration yet.

Combining the sporty, go-anywhere aesthetics of a RIB with the comforts and high end finishes of a luxury cruiser, it makes an intriguing alternative to the usual fast weekenders from Fjord, Pardo and Sunseeker.

D-shaped foam filled fendering does the same job as inflatable tubes but looks neater and takes up less space, leaving room for deep walkaround decks leading to the laid back recliner seats and sunpads on the bow.

The hard top can either be left open at the back or closed off to form a wheelhouse. In both cases enormous drop down side windows and a louvred sunroof provide plenty of ventilation.

Down below there’s a large and beautifully appointed cabin in the bow enjoying big views out from the oversized hull windows and the option of a second cabin amidships with twins that convert to a double.

Power comes from a pair of IPS950 drives giving a top speed of 36 knots and a quoted range of 260nm from its 1,880-litre tanks. A thumping stereo system, 42in pop up television, gyro stabiliser and custom paint job help justify the €2.1m asking price.

SACS Rebel 50 specifications

LOA: 50ft 2in (15.30m)

BEAM: 16ft 7in (5.05m)

ENGINES: 2 x Volvo Penta IPS 950

TOP SPEED: 36 knots

PRICE: €2.1m ex VAT

CONTACT: sacsrebel.com