Arksen 85 Explorer tour: The ultimate long-range cruiser

Fancy motoring from New York to London and back without needing to refuel? You can on the Arksen 85 Explorer. Hugo Andreae takes a tour

The Arksen 85 Explorer is a marvel of design and engineering, offering an unprecedented level of range and capability. Built with lightweight aluminium and designed by Humphrey’s Yacht Design, this yacht boasts remarkable efficiency and stability.

Its slender frontal area, flat stern, and clean lines contribute to its ability to cruise at 8 to 9 knots, with a remarkable range of 7,000 nautical miles!

Constructed with 12mm thick aluminium below the waterline and 8mm above, it’s robust enough to navigate icy waters. The yacht features a spacious cockpit with a Highfield 5m rib and hydraulic booms for tender access and stability.

The interior is equally impressive, with thoughtful design elements throughout. The saloon offers a relaxed atmosphere with expansive windows, a dining area, and a well-equipped galley.

The owner’s suite is spacious and comfortable, with an ensuite bathroom and separate captain’s cabin nearby. The guest cabins are versatile, easily converting from twin to double beds.

The yacht’s technical features are top-notch, with a full hybrid system powered by lithium-ion batteries and twin Scania 350 horsepower engines.

The engine room is immaculate, with access to all systems and redundancy built-in for reliability. The lazarette provides ample storage and workspace, making maintenance a breeze.

While pricing is yet to be finalised, the Arksen 85 Explorer is expected to be in the range of 8 to 10 million, a testament to its quality and capability. With its impressive range, luxurious accommodation, and robust construction, the Arksen 85 is a true explorer’s dream.

Arksen 85 Explorer specifications

LOA: 89ft 7in (27.3m)

BEAM: 23ft (6.99m)

ENGINES: 2 x Scania 350hp

TOP SPEED: 14 knots

FUEL CAPACITY: 18000l (4755.1 Gal)