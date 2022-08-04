Fairline Targa 40: Exclusive first look at this new British sportscruiser

Fairline has given Motor Boat & Yachting an exclusive preview of its all-new Fairline Targa 40 prior to a public unveiling later this month.

The images reveal a sleek hard top sportscruiser that shares a number of design features with both the smaller F//Line 33 and the all-new Fairline Phantom 65 as well as a few tricks of its own, including a drop-down terrace.

As expected, the new Fairline Targa 40 is a bigger boat than the old Targa 38 in all areas. Its sheerline is around 200mm taller, freeing up headroom of around 6ft 6in (1.98m) throughout most of the lower deck.

It’s longer too – up from 36ft 10in (11.22m) to 39ft 3in (11.96m). This translates to around 20% more internal volume than the Fairline Targa 38.

Fairline’s in-house designer, Christian Gott, has done a fine job of creating that extra space while maintaining and updating the sporty looks that were such an integral part of the T38’s appeal.

The new Targa 40’s snub-nosed bow bears an obvious family resemblance to the F//Line 33, while its window shapes echo those of the new Phantom 65 sportsbridge being launched at this year’s Cannes Yachting Festival.

While the new Fairline Targa 40 will initially only be available with a hard top, it features a huge canvas sunroof that retracts most of the way back to the radar arch to give the feeling of an open boat.

A large single-pane windshield and extended side glazing further enhances the sensation of being connected to the water. That becomes even more pronounced at the stern where the fold-down quarter deck on the starboard side helps create a mini beach club.

The T40’s asymmetric cockpit is another shared trait with the Phantom 65 and features aft seat backrests set at a slight angle that create a marginally longer sunbed to port than to starboard. These backrests also slide forward to extend both sunbeds at the expense of the aft seats.

The cockpit is flatter than the old 38’s too. There are two steps up from the bathing platform through a central walkway but thereafter the cockpit sole is flat all the way forward to the helm station.

There’s a generous three-sided dinette to port, which flares out on both sides in line with a fold-away table. A modular seat to starboard can be pulled up to join the table or repositioned to face out over the terrace. The wet bar is tucked behind the two helm seats.

An L-shaped chaise longue to port allows one other person to sit up front facing forward or stretch out facing aft under the open sunroof. Another big sunpad on the foredeck provides more space to soak up rays but there’s also a bench and sunken footwell for a couple to enjoy a sundowner.

The interior has some clever touches, too, that enhance perceived space. For instance, the bulkhead between the surprisingly large amidships lower saloon and the owner’s cabin in the bow is set at an angle of 9°, which makes for more space in the shared shower room to port and in the forward cabin’s hanging locker.

The galley work surface also extends behind the shower stall, making a nook for things like kettles and coffee makers.

The second cabin runs athwartships under the cockpit so is likely to have limited headroom over the beds but appears to have standing headroom and plenty of floor space along the port side. Both beds slide together to create a double when needed.

Designed in-house on a technical platform engineered by the J&J team in Slovenia, the new Targa 40 will have twin Volvo Penta sterndrives – either D6-340s or 380s.

These should deliver speeds of 31-32 knots and 36-37 knots. It is due to be launched a year from now at the Cannes 2023 show and replaces the late-lamented Targa 38, one of the most successful Fairline yachts ever.

No fewer than 313 Targa 38s were built between 2006 and 2016 when production ceased. Although the F//Line 33 provided a sporty new entry-level model in 2019, it still left a big gap up to the Fairline Targa 45.

“After a tricky few years Fairline really seems to have found its mojo again and this new Targa 40 looks bang on the money,” says MBY editor Hugo Andreae.

“If it’s anything like as good to drive as the old Targa 38 or new F//Line 33 and they manage to keep the price within reach, I can see this being the boat that finally topples the Princess V40 from its pedestal.”