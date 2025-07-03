Everything You Need for an Awesome Boat Party This 4th of July Weekend

Looking to throw the ultimate 4th of July boat party? We’ve got the gear, gadgets, and good vibes to help you celebrate in style

The 4th of July is practically made for boat parties — sunshine, cool water, music, and fireworks. What could be better.

Whether you’re floating on a pontoon, speeding across the lake, or anchored in your favorite cove, you’ll want to be properly kitted out to make it a party to remember.

From grilling on the deck to blasting your favorite playlist, here’s everything you need for a next-level Independence Day celebration on the water.

No boat bash is complete without a floating cookout. Whether you’re craving burgers, brats, or grilled veggies, a marine-grade grill brings serious flavor to the party.

Our expert tester Phil Sampson held a Motor Boat & Yachting pontoon party to test the top options – check out his picks for the best boat grills that won’t let you down out on the water. Think quick ignition, rust resistance, and stability on deck.

Cold drinks, fresh fruit, and chilled sides are non-negotiables when you’re celebrating in the summer heat (and if, like me, you drink alcohol then no boat party is complete without beer – though do drink responsibly out on the water and not if you’re in charge or driving).

From deck-ready hard coolers to soft tote options for tight spaces, this guide covers the best boat coolers to keep your party supplies frosty all day long.

For high-speed fun between anchorages, towables are where it’s at – whether you’re towing kids, teens, or the young-at-heart. MBY’s editor, Hugo Andreae gives us his roundup of best boat tubes and towables.

Hugo’s full test will help you choose the safest and most fun setups for every skill level and thrill-seeker.

Not only is sunburn the fastest way to ruin a good boating day, but many boaters have been affected by skin cancer due to spending long periods of time in the sun without proper protection.

If you want to be properly protected (and let’s be clear here, you need to be) you’ll want a sunscreen that stands up to sweat, saltwater, and spashes.

Our list of the best waterproof sunscreens formulated specifically for boaters and watersports lovers are all fully tested so the best options will leave you without a greasy residue, and will prevent the sting of sunscreen running into your eyes.

Not all sunglasses are created equal, especially when you’re surrounded by reflective water. You need glare-cutting, UV-blocking, polarized performance.

Our sister title, Yachting Monthly, tested nine top pairs of polarized sunglasses for sailors and boaters so you can protect your eyes and still look cool doing it.

A killer playlist is the soundtrack of your 4th of July weekend. Whether you’re hosting a mellow sunset cruise or full-on dance party, these marine-grade stereos and sound systems are built to handle waves, wind, and water without compromising on sound quality.

Can I respectfully request that you’re not *that* guy and either find somewhere empty for full-on tunes, or make sure you keep the volume down in busy spots. There’s nothing more annoying than being forced to listen to someone else’s terrible taste in music.

Floating mats, inflatable docks, underwater scooters—boat toys aren’t just for kids. This epic list of the best water toys for boats includes something for every kind of partygoer. Trust us, you’ll be the boat everyone else wants to tie up to.

Final thoughts

The key to an unforgettable 4th of July boat party? Good planning, better gear, and great company. Whether you’re the designated captain or the onboard DJ, having the right setup ensures everyone’s having a blast from sun-up to fireworks.

Now load the cooler, fire up the grill, drop anchor, and let the party begin.

