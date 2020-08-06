Garmin Quatix 6 smart watch review: Versatile gadget is a boater’s best friend

Possibly the coolest boat accessory on the market, the Garmin Quatix 6 is a wristwatch that connects via NMEA 2000 boat data streaming to any make of MFD utilising this system (which is most of them).



This gives the watch access to sensor information allowing it to display heading, speed, depth, water temperature, waypoint navigation information, wind data and more. You can also display a colour chart, mark and save waypoints, and use Fusion-Link entertainment control to operate your Fusion boat stereo system. Compatible Garmin chartplotters and other marine electronics will even give you autopilot control.

Up-to-date tide data can be downloaded for your chosen area through a smartphone. An anchor alarm warns of drift and an anchor rode calculator tells you the proper length of anchor line to put out.

If you like sport fishing, a competition timer and fish catch log are available to help keep track of your catch and the time remaining before getting back to weigh-in.

With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ or ‘Best Deal’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

And if you like leaning over and zig-zagging for fun, there are sail racing features like virtual starting line, distance to start line, race countdown timer and tack assist.

It doesn’t stop away from your boat either. The Quatix 6 has the ability to make contactless payments. Link it to your compatible smartphone for alerts on your wrist for incoming calls, texts and emails.

Want more? There’s an underwater wrist-based heart-rate monitor for swimming and Pulse Ox blood oxygen saturation to support advanced sleep monitoring and acclimation. The Body Battery energy monitoring feature lets you see your body’s energy levels at any given moment, which can help with scheduling workouts, rest times and sleep.

A 47mm diameter creates space for an always-on 1.3in colour display with an LED backlight, so data is easily visible in any light, and it’s water rated to 100 metres. Battery life is 14 days in smartwatch mode, 24 hours in GPS mode and up to 60 hours in UltraTrac battery saver mode.

The standard Quatix 6 has a stainless steel bezel, buttons and rear case and includes a captain blue silicone band, but you’ll be wanting the Quatix 6 Titanium version, which has a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal lens, titanium bezel, buttons and rear case and includes a titanium watch band as well as a cirrus blue silicone QuickFit band.