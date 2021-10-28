Toy of the Month: Red Paddle Voyager offers long-distance SUP adventures

A boat-sized paddleboard for long-distance adventures, the Red Paddle Voyager is our Toy of the Month.

Red Paddle Co’s brand new board for 2021 is called the Voyager because it’s designed for cruising distances rather than only paddling around the mothership.

Available in four sizes, 12ft, 12ft 6in, 13ft 2in, and a 15ft tandem board [Ed: I’ve owned shorter boats!], the big difference is the ‘V’ hull.

By tapering the cut of the drop stitch, the new displacement V-shaped hull on the nose of the Voyager breaks the surface tension of the water and keeps you gliding through your paddle stroke.

Article continues below…

Red Paddle says that the board slices through the water with ease and increased speed. Capable of carrying riders up to 110kg, the Red Paddle Voyager is stable enough to share with a dog or a small child.

Five carry handles make it easy to launch, while the three flat bungee cargo straps on the nose are now longer, for carrying even bulkier gear.

Also new for 2021 is the Twin Fin, which allows shorter fins to be used resulting in a reduced draught and increased stability.

Prices start from £1,249 and a five-year warranty is included.

Buy it now on red.equipment