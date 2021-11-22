Toy of the Month: Brompton x Team GB special edition folding bike

Team GB’s sailing medal haul has inspired Brompton’s latest offering, the Brompton x Team GB special edition folding bike.

Given Britain’s proud nautical history, it was particularly special to see the amazing success of Team GB at the sailing events during the Tokyo Olympics.

We particularly enjoyed watching Hannah Mills clinch the final sailing gold of the Tokyo Games in the women’s 470 to become the most successful female Olympic sailor ever.

When not at sea, she gets about on one of these special-edition Brompton folding bikes.

Only 2,020 Brompton X Team GB Special Edition bikes will be made, adding a level of exclusivity, and each one is finished in a stylish red lacquer, with gloss white and blue extremities.

It also features a special Team GB Brooks C17 saddle. Weighing in at just over 11kg, fitted with six gears and with the ability to fold to 645mm (H) x 585mm (W) x 270mm (D) (25.3’’ x 23’’ x 10.6’’), it would make a fine addition to any boat’s lazarette.

Prices for the Brompton X Team GB folding bike start from £1,835.