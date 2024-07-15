Toy of the month: The ‘motorbike for the sea’ inspired by James Bond

Sporting looks that are a little more Tron than 007, the Searider Searacer is a wetbike like no other

The greatest James Bond ever, in my opinion, is The Spy Who Loved Me. There are so many iconic moments, from the Lotus Esprit powering off the jetty and transforming into a submersible, to the skier flying straight off the side of a mountain and pulling a Union Jack parachute.

But who can forget our hero, played by Sir Roger Moore, heading for the villain’s offshore lair in full naval commander regalia, astride a Wetbike – the debut of the world’s first PWC.

Looking very much like a motorbike with fat skis instead of wheels, Spirit Marine’s Wetbike actually entered production a year later in 1978 – the one seen in the film was a prototype.

Since then, personal watercraft have taken on a very different style, with hulls akin to small boats, but the concept of a motorbike for the water is back once more, courtesy of Searider.

Searider’s latest model is the Searacer, a machine with styling that’s far more Lightcycle from Tron than 1970s James Bond. Dual electric motors produce a combined 33kW (about 45hp) creating over 40 knots of performance with up to 50 minutes of runtime from its removable battery.

It weighs in at 65kg and is available in three colours – white, grey or blue. And in a neat nod to the past, Seasider’s brochure actually includes a black and white photograph of Sir Roger in action astride the original Wetbike.

Searider Searacer

Price from: €27,950

Contact: searider.eu

