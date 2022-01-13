Motor Boat Awards 2022: Finalists for Customer Service Award revealed

Five companies have made it through to the shortlist of finalists for the Customer Service category of the 2022 Motor Boat Awards.

The results are based on nominations received from the public and this year we are delighted to report that we received more nominations than ever before, suggesting standards are rising across the board and customers are returning the favour by letting us know about it.

The Motor Boat Awards judges have read through all of these nominations, assessing not just the number of commendations received but also the examples of service given.

The winner will be revealed during a virtual ceremony on the evening of Tuesday 25 January streamed live right here on mby.com

Here are the five businesses that made it through and an example of the comments made about them by their customers:

Approved Boats

‘We’ve had the most amazing service with them this year. Right down to the very last detail on our boat, which we ordered in the most challenging times, David and Steven’s team never failed to deliver. The service did not stop, the handover was great and they still continue to help me to this day.’

Bates Wharf Marine Sales

‘I would like to tell you how amazing the service from Bates wharf has been. Tom and Gavin have been so friendly, kind and helpful. I am a very nervous captain of our new boat but Tom has been calm and knowledgeable, even coming with me from Poole to the Isle of Wight to give me the confidence to go further. I can’t speak highly enough about the guys at Bates Wharf.’

Boats.co.uk

‘Since my first enquiry, through to buying my boat and the ensuing 9 years worth of after sales service, Dan Chaffe has been superb. We are a long way from being his biggest customers but he didn’t let that affect his service. Excellent!’

Haven Knox-Johnston

‘Haven’s management of my claim was seamless and effective. It was as if I was not involved, I made the claim and Haven dealt with the repair all the way to completion, no delays or complaints, proper job.’

TBS Penton Hook

‘They have great personal service, no pressure seling and listen to their customers and advise accordingly. Nothing is too much trouble and the most important thing is they keep you updated during a boat purchase or sale so you never wonder what’s going on.’

Make sure to tune in to the virtual Motor Boat Awards on January 25 to find out who’s won.