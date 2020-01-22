Winners of the 2020 Motor Boat Awards revealed

We celebrate the well-deserved winners of the 2020 Motor Boat Awards, as chosen by our select group of judges

Adventure yachts

Winner: Dale 40

To experience true adventure you need a boat that can go anywhere and make even the harshest conditions seem like a quick blast across the local pond. That, in a nutshell, is what the Dale 40 is all about.

We tested this boat in incredibly tough conditions and its resilience and robustness when faced with huge swells and snarling chop was nothing short of miraculous. Instead of running for shelter we found ourselves hunting for the next monster wave to test its mettle further. Suffice to say it was us who gave up long before the boat.

The Dale is a rare beast these days, built in small numbers by a family run business in Pembrokeshire, it oozes boat building pedigree and a sense that every screw and inch of timber is built to last. Though it’s beautifully fitted out and boasts two comfortable cabins, each with their own bathroom, there are no fripperies or gimmicks that risk compromising seakeeping.

That’s not to say it is a boat that is stuck in the past, Dale has done a fine job of taking the fearsome Arthur Mursell hull and finding more volume where it matters most to satisfy the trend for more interior space.

Highly commended: Beneteau Swift Trawler 41

With its blend of practicality, robust seakeeping and intelligent design, the 41 is the best of the current Swift Trawler crop.