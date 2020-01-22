Winners of the 2020 Motor Boat Awards revealed

We celebrate the well-deserved winners of the 2020 Motor Boat Awards, as chosen by our select group of judges

Wheelhouse & Cockpit Cruisers

Sponsored by

Finalists

Winner: Jeanneau Merry Fisher 895 Marlin

The judges felt that this flagship of the Marlin line is the most complete and convincing platform ever to wear the Merry Fisher moniker. It may be under 30ft long but the design team has clearly put in the hours to ensure every inch of space is put to good use.

Take the main deck, which thanks to an asymmetric wheelhouse alignment has an enlarged walkway on the starboard side linking two separate living areas. The versatile cockpit has folding benches so it can seat up to six or be left clear for fishing or watersports. The foredeck, meanwhile, sports a comfortable wrap of seating and a socket to slot in a table.

As for accommodation, with a convertible dinette in the saloon and two cabins on the lower deck it’s possible to sleep six on board. To drive, it is safe and predictable with a decent turn of pace from twin outboards.