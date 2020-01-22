Winners of the 2020 Motor Boat Awards revealed

We celebrate the well-deserved winners of the 2020 Motor Boat Awards, as chosen by our select group of judges

Flybridges up to 60ft

Finalists

Ferretti 450

Greenline 48 Fly

Palm Beach 50 Fly

Winner: Ferretti 450

With its recent focus on boats between 70-110ft it’s great to see Ferretti back in the sub-50ft arena. In his cross-Channel review Nick Burnham commented that the 450 is a “masterclass of packaging” thanks to its three-cabin, two-bathroom layout.

It’s not hard to squeeze such accommodation into a hull of this size but the real skill is doing so and ensuring the living spaces don’t feel compromised, which is exactly what Ferretti has managed to achieve.

Not only that but the quality, attention to detail and fit are worthy of a model twice the size, so owners won’t feel shortchanged simply because they have bought the smallest Ferretti in the range.

With a pair of silky 6-cylinder Cummins QSB6.7s with 600hp per side the 450 is a relaxing long-distance cruiser that remains quiet and refined at its optimum 25-knot cruising speed. It’s a capable passagemaker but when the engines are off and you can enjoy all that wonderful space is when the Ferretti 450 really shines.