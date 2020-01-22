Winners of the 2020 Motor Boat Awards revealed

We celebrate the well-deserved winners of the 2020 Motor Boat Awards, as chosen by our select group of judges

Flybridges over 60ft

Winner: Sunseeker 76 Yacht

In replacing the 75 Yacht, Sunseeker had a tough act to follow. This was a talented boat, confirmed by both its critical reception and the numbers in which it sold. Instead of playing safe with minor tweaks, the yard designed a brand new hull and fresh superstructure and in doing so created a boat that is even more impressive than the model which it replaces.

Space on board is used more wisely, especially in the crew quarters where there is a double bed, sofa and generously proportioned heads compartment. It could almost pass as a guest cabin if required. The foredeck appears to have been plucked from a 100-footer and with its balance of sunbathing space and comfortable seating arranged around a dinette, Sunseeker has created another outstanding al fresco living space to partner the cockpit and vast upper deck.

Even on this scale, there is still an eye on performance meaning the 76 Yacht will achieve a healthy 33 knots with a pair of 1,550hp V12 MAN engines. Building on the success of the 75 was challenging but the 76 Yacht is in a class of its own.

Highly commended: Monte Carlo Yachts 66

This elegant cruiser cuts a dash amongst the competition and proved to be a refined and accomplished cruising machine.