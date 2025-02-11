Aiata – the new sportsboat brand taking on the big guns

Turkish brand Aiata has launches its first boat, the Wayfinder 38 designed by Jarkko Jämsén. And it looks very impressive says Phill Draper

All-new Turkish brand Aiata hopes to take a leaf out of Axopar’s book with a fast but practical range of new centre-console boats. Its first offering, the Wayfinder 38, has outboard propulsion, walkaround decks, a bluff bow to maximise foredeck space, and an extensive choice of modular layout options.

As well as various seating and sunbathing options in the bow lounge and cockpit, the standard open hardtop model can be converted into a fully enclosed pilothouse with the addition of sliding side doors and a big aft window that swings up on hinges. These can even be added retrospectively and/or removed to adapt the boat from summer to winter use.

Inside, there’s an L-shaped sofa, galley and starboard side helm position, while both the aft cockpit and foredeck lounge can be fitted with a variety of seating and sunlounging modules, including a fishing station with live baitwells. Below the console there’s a double berth cabin with a head-shower compartment to starboard and reasonably large hull windows.

The Wayfinder 38 is the work of Finnish designer Jarkko Jämsén, who also designed the latest Axopar models. Early sea trials saw a Cabin version fitted with twin 425hp engines top out at just over 50 knots. Prices starts at €320,000 ex taxes for a base model fitted with twin 350hp Honda outboards.

The unusual brand name comes from Turkish mythology, ‘Ay Ata’ being a moon god.

Recommended videos for you

If you enjoyed this….

Motor Boat & Yachting is the world’s leading magazine for Motoryacht enthusiasts. Every month we have inspirational adventures and practical features to help you realise your sailing dreams, as well as tests and news of all the latest motorboats.