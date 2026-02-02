Bluegame BGX83: Bluegame launches their biggest yet!

Mere hours after the launch of Bluegame's largest yacht to date, Hugo Andreae stepped onboard at Düsseldorf Boat Show to take us on a full tour of this impressive new Crossover yacht

Bluegame has launched its biggest boat to date – a spectacular new crossover design promising the luxury of a superyacht with the performance and seakeeping of an adventure boat.

As with the smaller BGX models, the aft beach club is the heart of the yacht but this time it’s bigger and better than ever. A large folding side terrace to starboard links up with the hydraulic stern platform and lower cockpit to create a vast outdoor entertaining space. All on one level, except a small pedestal for the stern mooring gear, it has deliberately been left empty so owners can fit whatever tender, toys and furniture they choose. A concealed crane with an 800kg capacity integrated into the portside bulwark makes light work of lifting these on and off the deck.

Triple section sliding glass doors connect this beach club with the boat’s other signature feature, a sunken lower deck saloon that’s almost at sea level. Featuring spectacular views over the stern and through its two side hull windows, it can be used as a lounge, a bar or even a gym/wellness space.

A second larger saloon on the upper deck offers equally good views from its floor to ceiling windows as well as an inside helm position and the option of an upper galley.

There’s more outside space on this level, too, with an alfresco dinette overlooking the stern, and wide, deeply bulwarked side decks leading forward to a private foredeck lounge with a mix of seats and sunpads.

But arguably the biggest beneficiary of the BGX83’s extra size is the flybridge. With a glass balustrade running around the perimeter and a set of modular settees in the centre, it ensures guests get an uninterrupted view out from wherever they’re sitting. A second helm up here enables the skipper to join in the action and enjoy the helming experience in the open air.

By locating the engines under the beach club, all the space forward of the lower lounge is left free for accommodation. The full beam owner’s cabin takes priority with its own private access from the lounge, a king-size bed to port and an ensuite bathroom. Then there are two mirrored transverse doubles with ensuites that have their own staircase from the upper saloon.

This leaves room in the bow for a day head and a dedicated crew area featuring a commercial galley, a mess and two small cabins; or, if you opt for the galley-up layout, a small fourth guest cabin and shower-room.

Triple Volvo Penta IPS1200 drives give a claimed top speed of 30 knots and a fast cruise of up to 28 knots. Prices start just shy of €6m ex taxes.

