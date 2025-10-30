Duchy 27 Outboard first look: Show-stealing compact cruiser

The Duchy 27 Outboard is a British-built compact cruiser that is an affordable new day boat/weekender

The Southampton Boat Show was awash with mass market sportsboats offering plenty of pace and space but none of them could match the charm of this compact British-built compact cruiser. Based on the hull of the popular Duchy 27 but modified to take an outboard motor and reconfigured as a more open day boat/weekender, it has much the same appeal as its larger siblings but in a smaller more affordable package.

It also offers a few distinct benefits of its own. It’s short and light enough to be towed behind a family SUV, you can spec it with anything from a silent electric outboard to a 200hp petrol engine for either river or coastal cruising, and without a big engine box cluttering up the cockpit you’ve actually got more space for family and friends.

That u-shaped dinette in the cockpit is plenty big enough for six people to sit around and it converts into a sunpad or occasional overnight berth for two when needed.

Down below there’s another convertible v-shaped sofa forward, a small but practical galley and a separate heads compartment. It’s sitting headroom only, except at the galley where the companionway cutout allows you to stand, but that’s hardly surprising given its dimensions.

As ever though, it’s the little touches that make it so special. The solid oak joinery is a joy to behold with dedicated fiddles for Duchy-branded cups, glasses and crockery, soft-close sliders on the drawer and positive latches on the doors.

Every fitting feels built to last a lifetime and you’ll search in vain for an unpolished weld, squeaky floor or loose stitch.

The show boat was fitted with a 140hp Suzuki giving it a top speed of around 20 knots, but Dave Cockwell reckons it will do around 28 knots with a bigger 200hp, while maintaining Duchy’s reputation for robust sea-keeping.

If the sea does get lumpy, that tall windscreen links directly to a sturdy folding hood giving full protection to the helm and co-pilot, while the deep cockpit and proper little side decks ensure it remains safe and comfortable for guests as well as crewing duties. In short, it’s a gem of a boat that we can’t wait to sea trial.

Cockwells Duchy 25 specifications

LOA: 25ft 0in (7.62m)

BEAM: 9ft 1in (2.76m)

ENGINE: 30-220hp single outboard

TOP SPEED: 28 knots

PRICE: From £189,000 ex VAT

CONTACT: cockwells.co.uk

