Maxim 44R first look: Maxim’s fastest walkaround

Meet Maxim’s new 60-knot flagship the impressive walkaround manages to blend extreme speed with a clever, party-ready 10-person layout

This new Maxim flagship is the fastest walkaround ever built by the Spanish shipyard. With the option of triple Mercury Verado V10 400s or 450hp Yamaha XTOs, a top speed of 60 knots should be well within reach.

But the unusual layout, with an open transom and extended aft deck, mitigates any space constraints created by the outboards by creating a big aft space with easy access to the water on both sides.

Further forward, the dining zone uses two folding tables and four sofas, enabling you to seat at least ten people beneath the shelter of the carbon-fibre T-top. As in the bow, you can convert this space into a large sun pad.

The rest of the facilities look well up to scratch too. The galley includes a hob, a sink and two large fridges, but you can add an extra two fridges and an ice maker, if alfresco parties are your thing.

If you’re required to cover a bit of distance, the five-seat helm station keeps things pleasantly sociable and, while the base model comes with two double cabins, one of which can be converted into a lounge, there’s the option of a third cabin for keen cruisers.

Maxim 44R specifications

LOA: 28ft 0in (13.50m)

BEAM: 9ft 6in (2.90m)

ENGINES: Triple 400-450hp outboards

TOP SPEED: 60 knots

PRICE: TBC

CONTACT: maxim.yachts

