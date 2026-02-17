Lazzara LPC 300 first look: Clever spatial design in 70ft

Lazzara’s new 70ft power catamaran challenges design norms with a bridge deck so deep it rivals the 100ft monohull space

Lazzara may not be the first yard to build a power catamaran with a deep enough bridge deck to house cabins across the full width of the lower deck but it is the most extreme iteration yet. That’s partly because it feels way bigger than its 70ft LOA suggests – it really does have the space of a 100ft monohull – and partly because of how all that space has been used.

That starts with a fabulous full-beam beach club framed between two glazed flying buttresses providing a wonderfully sheltered space to hang out at sea level.

But the real surprise is that this leads directly into the entrance lobby of a stunning full beam owner’s cabin with its own folding balcony and epic amounts of space, light and views. It is, by some margin, the most impressive owner’s cabin we’ve ever seen on a 70-footer.

A second internal door leads forward from here into a central lower deck corridor with two more double guest suites on both sides. These are almost as impressive as the master suite, making full use of that 29ft beam to ensure they all have space to spare, big hull windows and almost absurdly generous bathrooms.

Bizarrely, the corridor then opens out into a huge open-plan galley with one flight of stairs leading up into the main saloon and two shorter flights leading down into the crew mess and cabins, which are tucked into the front end of both hulls.

The saloon is just as innovative; that deep bridge deck means it’s quite a bit higher than usual with enormous sliding patio doors along both sides as well as the aft end so that the whole thing opens up like a giant sea-going veranda.

There is a helm station in the starboard corner but it’s strangely small for a boat of this scale and feels like a bit of an afterthought. There’s a second helm up on the flybridge but it’s barely any bigger with most of the space given to acres of seats and sunpads, a round dining table and an integrated spa pool.

We’d be interested to see how all this copes in a big sea, but as a piece of floating real estate it’s a very original and impressive design.

Lazzara LPC 300 Specifications:

LOA: 70ft 2in (21.4m)

Beam: 29ft 2 in (8.9m)

Engines: 2 x 1,350hp D13 IPS

Top speed: 21 knots

Price: From $8 million (ex VAT)

