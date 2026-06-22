New Antonini Navi Seamore 34: Steely superyacht leans into explorer-boat trend

Italian yard Antonini Navi has introduced the Antonini Navi Seamore 34, a new custom 34m steel vessel that challenges traditional luxury yacht design

Though originally conceived as a one-off project, this dramatic 34m superyacht marks a variety of firsts for the Italian Antonini Navi shipyard. It heralds the launch of a new semi-custom line for the brand; it’s the first yacht designed and built at the firm’s La Spezia shipyard; and its the shipyard’s first foray into steel superyachts under 500 GT.

With its extravagantly elevated bow, its vertical stem and its explorer-style aesthetic, it’s certainly a beautiful thing to behold.

The steep, almost trawler-style, superstructure is paired up with huge cutaway bulwark sections and what appear to be fold-down terraces, both on either side of the enclosed saloon and further aft, the open cockpit.

On the inside, things are deliberately less dramatic. Celebrated Milan-based design studio, Hot Lab, has collaborated closely with the owner in the creation of a restful interior designed to blend the classic and the contemporary.

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There’s more than 1,600ft² of main deck living space to play with, and while the layout prioritises integration, freedom of movement and continuity between zones, the use of sliding glass panels in the superstructure means you can also open it up or close it off as you see fit.

The fit-out also collaborates in this flow with its antiqued glass, ribbed surfaces and pastel-lacquered panels that manipulate the light that floods in from those big vertical windows.

The upper deck provides plenty more outdoor space, with expansive decks both forward and aft of the central sky lounge, but there’s still more than 500ft² of socialising space available beneath the shade of that big hardtop. As for the finer details regarding the layout, they remain scarce ahead of the yacht’s appearance on the 2026 show circuit.

What we do know, however, is that there’s room for ten guests with additional space for six crew. We also know that this platform has been developed specifically to offer owners the broadest possible freedom in terms of customisation and configuration. And that this steel and aluminium superyacht is every bit as purposeful as its looks suggest.

You can expect a top end of around 13 knots and an ocean-crossing range at 10 knots in the region of 4,000 nautical miles.

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Antonini Navi Seamore 34 Specifications:

LOA: 109ft 11in (33.50m)

Beam: 24ft 7in (7.50m)

Engines: 2 x CAT C18 725hp diesels

Top speed: 13 knots

Price: On application

Contact details: www.antonininavi.com

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