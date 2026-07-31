New Anytec A28-T: A fresh hull from an aluminium specialist

The new Anytec A28-T's aluminium hull’s deep vee, sharp bow and swooping sheerline look very purposeful. Here's a quick look

Swedish aluminium specialist, Anytec, is back with a successor to the award-winning 860-T. The A28-T treads much the same line as the rest of the A-series but adds a T-top option and a refreshed topside design for increased refinement.

The new package includes a fully welded aluminium hull based on the proven A27, with a raised freeboard, a revised sheerline and a new engine bracket for an outboard of up to 425hp.

That ought to bring 55 knots within reach – and given the shape of that radically tapered bow and aggressively raked console unit, that’s exactly as it should be.

The option of four Öhlins-damped seats is a sensible feature and so is the configurable cockpit arrangement, which enables you to supplement the seating, storage compartments and fender baskets with a fridge, folding table and stern door. These features make the A28-T usefully versatile – and it’s all the more so thanks to the custom-friendly nature of the aluminium build process.

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Anytec A28-T Specifications:

LOA: 29ft 0in (8.83m)

Beam: 8ft 4in (2.55m)

Engines: 300-425hp outboard

Top speed: 55 knots

Price: from €158,900 ex VAT

Contact details: www.anytec.se

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