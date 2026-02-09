Forte 47 first look: High-End Aluminum Luxury Model Near Completion

Following its Cannes debut, the first model from Forte Yachts, the Forte 47, is nearing completion, offering a high-performance aluminium weekender experience.

Following its conceptual unveiling in Cannes, the first model from new high-end Italian yacht brand, Forte Yachts, is now approaching completion.

Built entirely from aluminium, this high-performance weekender uses a trendy vertical bow with minimalist exterior lines and a full-beam hardtop that spans more than half the vessel’s length.

There’s plenty of style in that, as well as practicality, and the twin side terraces, which also encompass a full 50% of the length, all the way from the helm to the transom, are very well used with a bar to port and an outward-facing settee to starboard.

In the absence of fixed GRP moulds, there’s plenty of opportunity for a tailored layout but the asymmetrical arrangement, with a port side deck and a full-beam hard top, makes lots of sense in terms of interior volume.

There are two cabins and two proper bathrooms down below, with 2m of headroom throughout. The two alternative pursuit-driven packages look equally well considered.

You can spec this boat either as an open Gran Turismo model with triple Mercury V12 600hp outboards, or as a Lounge Deck variant with an enclosed saloon, full-height glazing and twin Volvo Penta IPS 800 inboard diesel engines.

Forte 47 Specifications:

LOA: 47ft 0in (14.35m)

Beam: 14ft 9in (4.50m)

Engines: 3 x 600hp Mercury outboards or 2 x Volvo Penta IPS800

Top speed: 45 knots

Price: TBC

Contact details: www.forteyachts.com

