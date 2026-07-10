New Galeon 520 Fly: The ‘next-generation’ is easygoing

If it were a young person, it would be a chilled-out surfer. The new Galeon 520 Fly has a relaxed feel.

This “next-generation” Galeon 520 Fly is all about large, clearly defined living zones, a casual, easygoing fit-out, owner privacy and modern styling.

The exterior form from Tony Castro certainly still exhibits the huge glazing sections and flared bow shape we’ve come to expect from Galeon but it also has a subtly more balanced and purposeful look than we’ve seen in the past. As for the internal arrangement, that gives you even more of the toys and tricks that Galeon owners love.

With the drop-down balconies deployed, the beam increases from 15ft 1in to 22ft, expanding not just the aft cockpit but also the back half of the saloon.

On the port side, this enables the internal galley to open up into an external bar with a pair of stools; and on the starboard side, a reversible sofa makes equally good use of the enlarged deck. Access between the internal saloon and external cockpit is also strong, but it’s the bow and flybridge day spaces that feel particularly fresh and different.

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At the bow, three integrated seating units entirely fill the foredeck. They face directly toward one another, creating a large triangular lounge with a table in the centre that drops into the space to create a vast sun pad.

The backrests for the bow seats also lift and drop on sturdy rams and, while that might not seem completely necessary, it’s a far comfier solution than cushions wrapped around the guardrails and it means they can be elevated at anchor and then dropped back down to avoid obscuring the view from the helm when you’re back underway.

As for the flybridge, that too is as unusual as it is large. It uses a C-shaped dinette aft and a full-beam forward sunbed tucked up beneath the wind deflector. Between these zones is a big transverse two-part wet bar split on either side of the central walkway and ahead of that, you get no fewer than four individual helm seats behind a pair of consoles.

Below decks, you get a VIP bow cabin, a port twin with sliding beds and a starboard day heads with direct access from the VIP. But the highlight is the full-beam ensuite owner’s cabin. Accessed via its own private staircase (a rare treat on a boat of this size), it comes with a starboard desk and a chaise long to port.

There’s also the option of a skipper’s cabin aft, but as befits a cruiser of this scale, you can use this space for a tender garage instead.

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Galeon 520 Fly Specifications:

LOA: 56ft 5in (17.20m)

Beam: 15ft 1in (4.61m)

Engines: Twin Volvo Penta D11-725s

Top speed: 30 knots

Price: From €1.5M inc VAT

Contact details: www.galeon.yachts

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