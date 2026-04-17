New Mercan Petra SF-39: This boat is redefining the sportsfisher

The new Mercan Petra SF-39 is a 40-footer claiming to redefine what a family sportsfisher is with extra outdoor space

This new 40-footer is claiming to redefine what we expect from the family sportsfisher. Designed and built by Turkish company, Mercan Yachting, which is better known for its work in the light commercial sector, the first and most obvious difference is the deck arrangement.

The bow is relatively short because the wheelhouse, which is also quite short, is positioned way forward, so inevitably, the long, open aft cockpit takes far more than its fair share of space – particularly as it enjoys the whole of that 12ft 6in beam.

Its arrangement is interesting too. There are lots of subtly integrated fishing features back here, like a pair of bait wells built into the transom, a fold-down seat to starboard and an optional tuna gate to port.

There are also some neat portable armrests to help you configure the L-shaped cockpit bench; and you can add to the wet bar and storage module with a second helm on the starboard side, which is particularly handy, given that the cockpit is the social hub, as well as the fishing zone.

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There’s also plenty of space beneath the deck to accommodate a gyro, to store some bulky baggage and to expand those twin 800-litre fuel tanks for extra range.

Further forward, the square saloon space provides a galley to starboard with fridge, sink and two-ring gas hob, plus a four-man dinette to port, which can be turned into an occasional double bed.

The reverse screen is great for shade, style and visibility, and while the bow’s island sunbed may feel a shade squat, its raised mouldings provide plenty of headroom in the forward cabin.

There’s also a second double cabin running fore-and-aft beneath the saloon’s port dinette and a single bathroom to starboard. It does get a bit pinchy, where the doors’ arcs of travel cut into the space, so sliding or two-part units might serve better. But in view of the pre-eminence of the seagoing hull and the open upper deck, the accommodation is perfectly adequate.

So if you want a fast, tough sportsfisher with extra outdoor space, purposeful styling and a sensible price, this looks like quite a pleasing alternative to the established players.

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Mercan Petra SF-39 Specifications:

LOA: 38ft 3in (11.65m)

Beam: 12ft 6in (3.82m)

Engines: triple 350-450hp outboards

Top speed: 46 knots

Price: from €375,000 ex VAT

Contact details: www.mercanyachting.com

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